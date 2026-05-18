Ghana: GOC Expecting Funds to Commence Preparations for C'wlth Games, Youth Olympics - Akpokavie

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) says it is yet to receive funding from government to begin preparations for this year's Commonwealth Games, and the Youth Olympics Games.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland, and the Youth Olympic Games slated for Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13.

Parliament approved a GH₵12 million budget to support the GOC's preparations and participation in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games; however, with only 66 days to go, no funds have been received from the government.

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This was disclosed by the GOC President, Mr Richard Akpokavie at the GOC and Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Annual Delegates Congress held on Saturday in Accra.

The visibly worried GOC boss said his outfit understands the broader economic challenges affecting all sectors of the economy, however, "the GOC is respectfully appealing for the timely release of the approved funds to begin full-scale preparations," noting that international competitions require months of lead time.

"The financial challenges facing the GOC and our federations directly affect our ability to fulfill our mandate," Mr Akpokavie noted.

He appealed to corporate Ghana to come on board and support their cause.

"There is no doubt that football remains our most popular and most organized sport; however, Ghana also has over 24 Olympic sports and 10 non-Olympic sports whose athletes continue to bring honour and recognition to our nation."

He argued that while it was fair for corporate institutions to support football with millions of dollars for World Cup campaigns, similar support should be extended to other disciplines.

"Respectfully, I ask that support also be extended to the GOC and other sports. Even as you give football $5 million or $10 million for the World Cup, give the GOC $1 million or $2 million for the Commonwealth Games."

He added that such a move would have a broader and more meaningful impact on the nation's youth.

"There are many young athletes from Gambaga to Accra, from Wiawso to Keta, who may prefer hockey, boxing, badminton, cycling, volleyball, basketball, canoeing, or arm-wrestling. Even if they are in the minority, they also deserve the 'crumbs that fall from the dinner table,"' Mr Akpokavie added.

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He disclosed that the GOC has managed to raise some independent funds, which have been used to support the national boxing team, the Black Bombers, currently in residential camping in Winneba.