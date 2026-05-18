Africa: Elumelu to Global Leaders - 'Africa's Youth Do Not Need Handouts'

At the 2026 Africa Forward Summit, convened by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, Heirs Holdings Founder and Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu delivered a strong message to global leaders, investors, and development partners: Africa seeks meaningful partnerships rooted in equality, not dependency.

Addressing delegates at the summit, Elumelu emphasized that Africa's transformation depends heavily on investments in electricity and infrastructure, stressing that the private sector must play a central role in mobilizing the capital required for sustainable development.

"We welcome true partnerships -- partnerships of substance and based on equity -- where Africans and African solutions catalyze Africa's future," Elumelu declared.

According to him, creating the right business environment across the continent would unlock investment opportunities, generate jobs, reduce poverty, and drive long-term prosperity.

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"The private sector is what will help us mobilize capital to drive investment in infrastructure and electricity. These are critical requirements for Africa's economic prosperity and development," he said.

With more than 65 percent of Africa's population under the age of 35, Elumelu rejected the traditional aid-driven narrative often associated with the continent, insisting that young Africans need opportunities rather than charity.

"In Africa, we have a young population. There is no room for victim mentality. Our youth do not need handouts; they need jobs, improved access to electricity, and access to the internet," he stressed.

"What is important is providing the enabling environment and infrastructure that will allow our young people to realize their full potential."

Elumelu highlighted the impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, noting that the organization has provided entrepreneurial training opportunities to more than 2.5 million young Africans and funded over 27,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries, making it the continent's largest entrepreneurship support platform.

He further urged African leaders to embrace credible international partnerships capable of accelerating economic growth and innovation across the continent.

"It is a good place to be as Africans now. We should embrace those who want to help catalyze growth in Africa. Africa is the fastest-growing region globally, and it is not just because of demographics," he noted.

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Calling for a shift in mindset in the 21st century, Elumelu said Africa must prioritize economic empowerment, job creation, and poverty reduction through strategic investments and inclusive development policies.

His participation at the summit aligns with the broader vision of Heirs Holdings to promote long-term African development through investments in critical sectors including power, healthcare, financial services, hospitality, and technology.

The 2026 Africa Forward Summit concluded with renewed calls for stronger collaboration between governments, development institutions, and private sector actors as leaders explored pathways to accelerate inclusive growth and strengthen Africa's position within the global economy.