Ghana: Attorney General Charges Chairman Wontumi and Two Others Over Alleged Gh¢18.7 Million Ghana Exim Bank Fraud

The Office of the Attorney General has charged Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and two others over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of funds from the Ghana Export-Import Bank for a farming project.

The charges were brought against Chairman Wontumi, Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, who is currently at large, and Wontumi Farms Limited.

According to court documents released by the Attorney General's office, Chairman Wontumi, identified as the first accused person, allegedly approached the Ghana Exim Bank in January 2018 for financial support to undertake a large-scale farming project.

The prosecution said he applied for a GH¢19 million facility on behalf of Wontumi Farms Limited and claimed that the company had secured a 100,000-acre parcel of land for the proposed farming venture.

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The Attorney General alleged that documents submitted together with the application contained false information.

According to the prosecution, one of the documents presented as a board resolution letter was dated January 23, 2018, but referred to a board resolution supposedly passed on December 9, 2017, four days before the company was officially incorporated on December 14, 2017.

The prosecution further stated that the accused persons also submitted a project proposal claiming that 2,500 hectares of the proposed farm would employ about 6,000 families, representing nearly 38,000 individuals.

Court documents indicate that the Ghana Exim Bank later approved an GH¢18.7 million facility made up of loans and grants for the project.

The facility was reportedly intended for the purchase of agricultural machinery, working capital, staff costs and consultancy services.

According to investigators, the bank disbursed more than GH¢14.3 million to the company between January and March 2018.

However, investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office of the Attorney General allegedly found that the proposed farming activities were never carried out.

The prosecution said the accused persons neither purchased the agricultural machinery nor secured the land they claimed to own for the project.

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Investigators also alleged that Chairman Wontumi later submitted a document to the bank as proof that the company had purchased agricultural machinery worth GH¢4 million.

However, investigations reportedly established that the document was originally a pro-forma invoice from KAS-SAMA Enterprise and not an actual receipt.

According to the Attorney General's office, the inscription "Pro-forma Invoice" was allegedly altered and replaced with the word "Receipt" before it was submitted to the bank.

The prosecution further alleged that Chairman Wontumi withdrew large sums from the company's accounts and used the funds for personal expenses and investments in other businesses.

The Attorney General stated that attempts by the bank to recover the money were unsuccessful.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office reportedly began investigations into the matter in March 2025.

Chairman Wontumi was later arrested, cautioned and officially charged on May 14, 2026.