Ghana: Dr. Nana Owusu Ensaw Affirms Accp Research On Kwahu Business Culture

The founder and owner of The Platinum Bay Hotel, Dr. Nana Owusu Ensaw, has affirmed findings by the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) that Kwahu people are systematically trained and culturally oriented toward business from an early age.

In an interview with journalists who visited his "Movie in the Park" event at Abokobi and sought his opinion on the ACCP research findings as an indigene of Kwahu, Dr. Ensaw said many people wrongly associate the wealth of Kwahu people with suspicious activities because they do not understand the community's deep-rooted business culture.

According to him, business and trading have always been part of the upbringing of many Kwahu families long before modern concepts such as entrepreneurship and investment became popular.

"We, the people of Kwahu, were raised with a natural instinct for business. Buying and selling is part of our upbringing," he stated.

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Dr. Ensaw explained that many Kwahu children are introduced to business activities at an early age and often learn trading skills from parents, uncles and relatives during school holidays.

He noted that although he is a medical doctor by profession, he had been involved in business since secondary school, describing it as a common reality among many Kwahu people.

Reacting to public perceptions and claims that some abandoned houses in Kwahu are linked to ritual money practices, Dr. Ensaw said such assumptions are unfair and misleading.

According to him, many of the houses seen on the Kwahu mountains remain empty for most parts of the year because their owners live and work in places such as Accra, Kumasi and abroad.

He stressed that many Kwahu people spend years working tirelessly and making sacrifices to build properties and create financial security for their families.

"Sometimes it is simply years of discipline, sacrifice, resilience and hard work that nobody was paying attention to while it was happening," he stated.

Dr. Ensaw added that many people only see the finished houses and visible wealth but fail to recognise the sleepless nights, failed attempts, debts and pressure behind such success stories.

His comments support findings contained in a recent ACCP research report titled "The Kwahu Entrepreneurial Archetype: Lessons for Local Content Sovereignty in Africa."

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The research, led by ACCP member David Adofo, concluded that the success of the Kwahu Business Forum and the wealth associated with many Kwahu indigenes are the result of decades of deliberate intergenerational training in trade, enterprise and financial discipline.

According to the report, the commercial culture of the Kwahu people dates back to the late 1800s when Kwahu traders became heavily involved in the rubber trade between the hinterlands and the coast.

The research revealed that by the 1920s, Kwahu traders had become some of the dominant shop owners in Accra, while trading and business had become one of the most respected activities within the community.

The ACCP further explained that the Kwahu entrepreneurial ecosystem is driven by a strong business culture, practical learning through observation and experience, and mentorship from successful elders.

The report also highlighted the rapid growth of Rock City Hotel, led by Bryan Acheampong, as evidence of the scale of Kwahu enterprise and investment.

According to the ACCP, the Kwahu business model offers important lessons for Africa, particularly at a time when the continent is pushing for economic self-reliance through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Chamber therefore urged African governments to study and replicate aspects of the Kwahu entrepreneurial culture, including early business training, mentorship and community support systems.