Nigeria: Govt Signs Over N690bn Contracts for Road Construction in South-West, North-West

Abuja — The federal government has signed contracts worth over N690 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the South-west and North-west, stressing that it is intensifying efforts to modernise the country's transport infrastructure under President Bola Tinubu.

The contracts, signed at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja, covered four major road projects in Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Osun states, with all the roads to be constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, described the projects as strategic national infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating economic growth and enhancing transportation efficiency across the country.

According to him, the projects reflect the federal government's commitment to delivering durable and sustainable infrastructure capable of serving Nigerians for decades.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our vision is to build roads that will last for generations. Under the Renewed Hope administration, we are determined to deliver infrastructure that can serve Nigerians for up to 100 years through the adoption of rigid pavement (concrete) technology," Umahi stated. He noted that the reconstruction of the Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State was particularly significant because it formed part of Tinubu's campaign promises during the 2022/2023 electioneering period.

The minister also commended the selected contractors for their competence and previous performance, stressing the government's growing confidence in indigenous construction firms. He urged the companies to immediately mobilise to site and ensure steady progress within the agreed timelines.

The projects include the reconstruction of the 122-kilometre Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State by Messrs J. Patel and Sons Nigeria Limited at a cost of N178.1 billion.

Also approved is the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road linking Oyo and Ogun states, awarded to Messrs JRB Construction Company Limited for N295.9 billion. The project covers 114.5 kilometres in a single carriageway equivalent.

In Osun State, Messrs Truecrete Solutions Limited secured the contract for the construction of the Osogbo-Ikirun-Akoda Road valued at N101.8 billion, spanning 70 kilometres, while Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited will handle the construction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road at a cost of N114.8 billion over a stretch of 73 kilometres.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Rafiu Adeladan, described the signing ceremony as the culmination of the procurement process and the formal commencement of project execution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to effective monitoring, quality assurance and timely delivery of all awarded projects.