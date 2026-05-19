Nigeria: UNICEF, Unical Collaborate to End Open Defecation On Campus

The Dean of Students Affairs of the institution, Offiong Mensah, addressing students during the rally, cited health risks and poor sanitation practices as the reason for the campaign.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the University of Calabar (UniCal) have inaugurated a campus-wide campaign to end open defecation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was preceded by a rally across the UniCal campus in Calabar on Monday.

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The campaign, led by students and backed by UNICEF's Clean Campus Programme, aims to change behaviour and institutionalise open defecation-free standards at UniCal.

The Dean of Students Affairs of the institution, Offiong Mensah, addressing students during the rally, cited health risks and poor sanitation practices as the reason for the campaign.

Mr Mensah, a professor, noted that open defecation had become a trending practice on campus despite its health hazards.

"It affects the health of students and the environment they live in. The university does not find this a healthy practice.

"That is why we want to raise awareness and let them know the dangers," he said.

He acknowledged that some students resort to open defecation due to poor toilet facilities, and in some cases, background habits.

"The current vice chancellor has begun replacing and repairing toilets across campus. The director of works has been asked to evacuate all filled septic tanks and unblock the toilets. The work is ongoing.

"The university is putting every effort in place to ensure toilets are accessible and open defecation is put to an end," he added.

UNICEF Young People Action Team member, Dumbari Life, said the programme would be student-driven, with advocacy and a challenge component to sustain engagement.

"This is just the first phase where we sensitise students. Moving forward, students will engage in a challenge.

"We will evaluate how many toilets are available and functioning, and how many UNICEF can support so students don't have to go to the bush or defecate in the lawn," he said.

Mr Life explained that UniCal was selected due to a three-year partnership with UNICEF, spanning projects from the Unilever Campus Programme to the Yoma Programme.

"The goal is to make UniCal clean, safe, and healthy for learning," he emphasised.

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He added that the programme was running in 10 other universities, with a focus on evaluation and scaling support where infrastructure gaps remained.

In the same vein, the Students' Union Government President, Emmanuel Obo, acknowledged that some students resort to open defecation due to poor toilet facilities and habits carried over from home.

Business Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre, UniCal, Markson Aniedi-Abasi, said the rally must translate into behavioural change and proper use of facilities.

"With this advocacy, students should be able to use the toilet and clean it properly.

"This is part of the education the rally is putting out. Management has done a lot to make hostels comfortable and toilets available," he said.

He urged students to stop defecating outside to keep the environment clean and safe for all.

He called on students to act as ambassadors of the campaign and maintain sanitation standards across hostels and lecture areas.