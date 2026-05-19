Nigeria: Uncontrolled Hypertension Leads to Stroke, Heart Failure, Cardiologist Warns

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark this year's World Hypertension Day, May 17, a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Dr. Ramon Moronkola, warned that millions of Nigerians may be living with high blood pressure unknowingly, raising concerns over the increasing burden of hypertension and its deadly complications across the country.

In a chat with Vanguard, Moronkola who noted that in Nigeria about 30 to 35 percent of Nigerians are hypertensive (1 in 3 adult) described hypertension as a "silent killer" because many people remain unaware they have the condition until life-threatening complications such as stroke, heart failure, kidney disease or heart attack occur.

The theme for this year's commemoration is: "Controlling Hypertension Together: Check Your Blood Pressure Regularly, Defeat the Silent Killer."

The cardiologist said hypertension remains one of the most common medical conditions globally, affecting more than 1.5 billion people worldwide and contributing significantly to cardiovascular diseases.

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"Hypertension often develops without symptoms or warning signs. Many individuals feel perfectly well until serious complications occur. That is why it is commonly referred to as the Silent Killer," he said.

Moronkola explained that hypertension occurs when blood pressure remains persistently elevated above normal levels, noting that a blood pressure reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher is considered hypertension.

He stressed that the only reliable way to detect hypertension is through regular blood pressure checks carried out properly with validated equipment and interpreted by trained healthcare professionals. "A large number of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition until complications develop. Early detection saves lives. Checking blood pressure should become as routine as knowing one's weight or height," he stated.

The cardiologist said although some individuals may have a genetic predisposition to hypertension, many cases can be prevented or delayed through healthy lifestyle choices.

He advised Nigerians to adopt healthier habits such as eating balanced diets, reducing salt intake, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining healthy body weight, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and managing stress effectively.

"Simple lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the risk of developing hypertension and its complications," he noted.

Moronkola further emphasised that hypertension is treatable and that good blood pressure control substantially reduces the risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease and premature death.

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"There are maieffective and relatively affordable treatment options available. Patients should seek medical advice only from qualified healthcare professionals and avoid self-medication or unverified remedies," he cautioned.

He also warned patients against stopping their medications once they feel better or when blood pressure readings appear normal.

"The treatment of hypertension is usually lifelong. Patients should avoid taking drug holidays or stopping medications simply because they feel better. The benefit of treatment lies in maintaining blood pressure control consistently over time," he added.

Among complications of uncontrolled hypertension, include identified stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease, damage to the eyes and peripheral vascular disease as major threats that could lead to disability or death.

Calling for collective action, he urged individuals, communities and government authorities to work together to tackle the growing health challenge.

"At the individual level, everyone should take responsibility for their cardiovascular health by checking blood pressure regularly, exercising, maintaining healthy weight and seeking medical care early," he said.