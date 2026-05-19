Nigeria: Govt Opens New Veterinary Centres to Expand Livestock Healthcare

The Federal Government, in a bid to improve livestock healthcare delivery, has completed and handed over new Veterinary Primary Health Centres in Lagos and Ogun states.

The centres, located in the Epe area of Lagos and Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, are part of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development's nationwide plan to establish 774 Veterinary Primary Health Centres across the country's local government areas.

At the handover ceremony in Epe, Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, represented by the Director of Animal Health and Reproductive Services, Dr. Alao Mitchell, said the initiative was designed to bring veterinary services closer to livestock farmers and improve disease prevention, surveillance and control.

According to him, the intervention is also expected to improve livestock productivity and strengthen food security in the country.

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Speaking with Vanguard, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Henrietta Okokon, said the programme is being implemented in phases across 20 states, with seven out of the proposed 21 model veterinary hospitals already completed in states including Sokoto, Niger, Enugu, Ondo, Borno, Adamawa and Edo.

She said that an additional 14 centres are currently under construction.

Okokon disclosed that the government was working with state governments and private sector operators under a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement to ensure sustainability and efficient management of the centres.

She said the facilities are expected to provide affordable animal healthcare services for livestock farmers and other value chain operators, particularly smallholder producers who often lack access to veterinary support.

"The initiative is expected to serve over 450,000 livestock value chain clusters within its first two years of operation," she said.