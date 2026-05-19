Nigeria: Police Bust Human Trafficking Syndicate in FCT, Rescue 30 Foreigners

The Force said on Monday that it has recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against transnational organised crime following the dismantling of a human trafficking and fraudulent exploitation syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring communities.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid said, "The operation led to the rescue of thirty (30) foreign nationals and the arrest of thirteen (13) suspects linked to the criminal network.

"The suspects arrested include Abdul Ngaki, identified as the principal suspect and syndicate leader, alongside Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo, and Awa Tesure.

"Investigations commenced following intelligence concerning the disappearance of several foreign nationals within Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Preliminary findings revealed that the syndicate targeted vulnerable young persons from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative employment in Nigeria.

"Victims were induced to pay processing and transportation fees before being conveyed to residential locations in Mararaba and Karu, Nasarawa State, where they were held under exploitative and restrictive conditions.

"Further investigations established that victims who could not meet additional financial demands were coerced into participating in staged kidnapping schemes orchestrated by the syndicate.

"Under the arrangement, victims were forced to contact relatives in their home countries while pretending to have been kidnapped, thereby compelling family members to remit ransom payments into accounts controlled by the syndicate.

"Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) conducted coordinated operations on 7th May 2026 at identified hideouts along Barrister Road, Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State, leading to the rescue of thirty (30) victims, all identified as Malian nationals, and the arrest of thirteen suspects directly connected to the operation.

"The Nigeria Police Force assures its commitment to combating human trafficking, transnational organised crime, and all forms of exploitation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It assured members of the public that all persons connected to the criminal network will be brought to justice.