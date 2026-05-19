Nigeria: Typhoid Fever - Drink Clean Water, Wash Hands Regularly, Eat Safe Food

Typhoid fever spreads through contaminated food and water and remains common in areas with poor sanitation.

One of the best ways to prevent infection is by drinking clean, treated, or boiled water. Proper handwashing with soap before eating and after using the toilet is also very important.

Avoid buying food from unhygienic environments where flies and dirty water may contaminate meals. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consumption.

Early symptoms such as persistent fever, weakness, stomach pain, and diarrhoea should not be ignored. Seeking prompt medical care and avoiding self-medication can prevent serious complications and reduce the spread of infection.