Nigeria: Ebuka Donates 300 Bags of Rice, Cash to Vulnerable to Mark Birthday

In a demonstration of compassion and service, the Chief Executive Officer of Petokemp Estate Solutions, Mr. Peter Okeleke Ebuka, has donated over 300 bags of rice to the poor and vulnerable at City of Settlement, also known as Odommiri Bethesda, to mark his birthday.

The donation ceremony drew hundreds of beneficiaries, widows, the elderly, and persons with disabilities from the community and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the event, Ebuka said the gesture was his way of giving thanks to God and sharing with those in need.

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"There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than to put food on the tables of the vulnerable," he said. "I am only a steward of what God has given me. If my little contribution can put a smile on one face today, then my birthday is truly complete."

The rice donation followed a similar outreach a few days earlier, when Ebuka visited the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Facility.

There, he distributed assorted food items, toiletries, and cash donations to inmates, spending time to pray and encourage them.

Inmates at Ogwashi-Uku who benefited from the earlier outreach expressed deep gratitude.

One inmate, who asked not to be named, said:

"Many of us have been forgotten, but Mr. Ebuka came here, looked us in the eye, and treated us like human beings.

He gave us food, soap, and money for our needs. We are praying for him every day."

Religious leaders at City of Settlement also commended the gesture.

Reverend Prophetess Dr. Mummy P of Africa described Ebuka as "a young man with a great future and a heart for the poor."

"We see many rich people celebrate birthdays with parties and waste.

But here is a man who chooses to celebrate with the hungry and forgotten. That is Christ-like," shesaid.

Madam Comfort Nwoko, a widow and beneficiary, said through tears:

"I have not bought rice in six months. Today, God has used Mr. Ebuka to remember me. May God bless him and his family."

Community leader Chief Monday Okoh added:

"Peter Ebuka is not new to giving. What stands him out is consistency. He does not wait for election season. He gives because he cares."

Reflecting on his motivation, Ebuka said:

"I am a living testimony of God's goodness and mercy. I have seen His hand in my life, and the least I can do is to extend that mercy to others."

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He urged other business leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to remember the poor, especially in these challenging times, noting that true wealth is measured by the lives you lift.

The event ended with prayers, thanksgiving, and the distribution of rice to all beneficiaries.