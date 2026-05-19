Uganda: U.S. Embassy in Kampala Suspends Visa Services Over Ebola Outbreak

The United States Embassy Kampala has announced a temporary suspension of all visa operations in Uganda, citing concerns related to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The suspension, which took effect on May 18, affects both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services. This includes applications for tourist, business, student, exchange visitor and other travel categories.

According to the embassy, all affected applicants have already been notified, and no new visa appointments can currently be scheduled.

In a statement released Monday, the United States Department of State said the move is part of efforts to maintain "the highest standards for U.S. public health and safety" during the outbreak.

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"In light of the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the Department is temporarily pausing all visa operations at U.S. Embassy Kampala," the statement said.

The embassy emphasized that the suspension does not affect visas that have already been issued and remain valid.

Travelers who already possess valid U.S. visas can continue using them under existing conditions, the embassy clarified.

However, applicants whose interview appointments were canceled due to the suspension will have to wait until operations resume. The embassy said applicants will be contacted directly with rescheduling information once services restart.

The embassy also confirmed that visa application fees will not be refunded because of the temporary suspension. Officials noted that nonimmigrant visa application fees remain valid for 365 days from the date of payment, allowing applicants to reschedule interviews once operations reopen.

"The interview appointment itself may occur later than the 365-day cutoff date, as long as the scheduling is completed within 365 days," the embassy stated.

No timeline has yet been provided for the resumption of visa services.

The embassy said updates regarding appointment scheduling and reopening of visa operations will be published on its official website.