Uganda Bans Handshakes As Ebola Response Measures Tighten

The Ministry of Health has announced a temporary ban on handshakes and other forms of physical greeting following the confirmation of two Ebola cases from the Democratic Republic of the Congo that crossed into Uganda.

According to Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, the measure is intended to reduce physical contact and curb further transmission of the highly infectious virus.

One of the confirmed patients, a Congolese national, died at Kibuli Muslim Hospital, while another patient is currently receiving treatment at an isolation centre at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The ministry said surveillance and response teams have already been deployed to trace contacts and monitor possible exposure points as authorities work to contain the outbreak.

Health officials are urging the public to avoid handshakes, hugs and unnecessary physical contact, noting that Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

Dr Atwine assured the country that the situation remains under control, emphasizing that Uganda's health system is experienced in handling Ebola emergencies.

The ministry has also advised the public to maintain strict hygiene measures, including frequent handwashing with soap, use of alcohol-based sanitizers and immediate reporting of suspected symptoms such as fever, vomiting, bleeding and severe body weakness.

Authorities have called for calm, stressing that rapid response teams are actively conducting contact tracing and strengthening surveillance at hospitals, border points and public spaces.

Uganda has previously contained several Ebola outbreaks successfully, with health experts citing improved emergency response systems and stronger disease surveillance mechanisms established over the years.