Nigeria: Full List of Oyo Kidnap Victims - 2-Yr-Old Girl Among

A toddler, Christianah Akanbi, aged 2, of Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School is among the 46 persons kidnapped by terrorists in some communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.

According to community leaders a total of 46 persons - seven teachers and 39 students - were abducted from Community High School Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. Four motorcycles were also snatched from villagers (three from Yawota community and one from the high school).

Details of the abducted teachers are:

1. Mrs. Alamu Folawe - Principal, Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele

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2. Mr. Ojo Jonathan - Vice Principal

3. Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus - Teacher

4. Mr. John Olaleye - Teacher

5. Mr. Michael Oyedokun - Teacher

6. Mrs. Oladeji - Teacher

7. Mary Akanbi - Teacher, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School

Details of abducted persons from Ahoro-Esinele Community are:

8. Rashida Tajudeen - 11 years

9. Ahmed Ramoni - 8 years

10. Abdulsalam Toyib - 4 years

11. Baraka Abioye - 16 years

12. Fatimo Jimoh - 15 years

13. Hassan Azeez - 14 years

14. Joshua Adeleke - 13 years

From Yawota Community, the following persons were taken away:

15. Samuel Oyedele - 7 years

16. Emmanuel Oyedele - 4 years

17. Idowu Taiwo - 4 years

18. Christianah Akanbi - 2 years

19. Juwon Sunday - 7 years

20. Sikiru Salami - 3 years

21. Soliu Salami - 4 years

22. Ojo Joseph - 8 years

23. Lydia Adewole - 8 years

24. Testimony Jacob - 5 years

25. Kehinde Kaosara - 7 years

26. Sewa Seyi - 7 years

27. Waliya Bello - 4 years

28. Lydia Olohunloluwa - 7 years

29. Damilare Oderinde - 8 years

30. Deborah Adebowale - 5 years

31. Aisha Oguntowo - 10 years

32. Lege Taiwo - 12 years

33. Balkis Ayanwale - 8 years

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34. Asa David - 10 years

From Oniya Community:

35. Shuaibu Aliyu - 10 years

36. Ahmed Aliyu - 7 years

37. Muiz Aliyu - 5 years

38. Jomiloju Ogunlola - 6 years

Alawusa Community residents involved are:

39. Agune Noah - 8 years

40. Elizabeth Abadi - 5 years

41. Tosin Abadi - 9 years

42. Pius Stephen - 5 years

43. Hannah Ojo - 14 years

44. Habidat Ayanwale - 7 years

45. Mary Gabriel - 6 years

46. Jacob Gabriel - age not specified

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