Nigeria: Full List of Oyo Kidnap Victims - 2-Yr-Old Girl Among

A toddler, Christianah Akanbi, aged 2, of Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School is among the 46 persons kidnapped by terrorists in some communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.
According to community leaders a total of 46 persons - seven teachers and 39 students - were abducted from Community High School Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. Four motorcycles were also snatched from villagers (three from Yawota community and one from the high school).
Details of the abducted teachers are:
1. Mrs. Alamu Folawe - Principal, Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele
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2. Mr. Ojo Jonathan - Vice Principal
3. Mr. Olatunde Zacchaeus - Teacher
4. Mr. John Olaleye - Teacher
5. Mr. Michael Oyedokun - Teacher
6. Mrs. Oladeji - Teacher
7. Mary Akanbi - Teacher, Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School
Details of abducted persons from Ahoro-Esinele Community are:
8. Rashida Tajudeen - 11 years
9. Ahmed Ramoni - 8 years
10. Abdulsalam Toyib - 4 years
11. Baraka Abioye - 16 years
12. Fatimo Jimoh - 15 years
13. Hassan Azeez - 14 years
14. Joshua Adeleke - 13 years
From Yawota Community, the following persons were taken away:
15. Samuel Oyedele - 7 years
16. Emmanuel Oyedele - 4 years
17. Idowu Taiwo - 4 years
18. Christianah Akanbi - 2 years
19. Juwon Sunday - 7 years
20. Sikiru Salami - 3 years
21. Soliu Salami - 4 years
22. Ojo Joseph - 8 years
23. Lydia Adewole - 8 years
24. Testimony Jacob - 5 years
25. Kehinde Kaosara - 7 years
26. Sewa Seyi - 7 years
27. Waliya Bello - 4 years
28. Lydia Olohunloluwa - 7 years
29. Damilare Oderinde - 8 years
30. Deborah Adebowale - 5 years
31. Aisha Oguntowo - 10 years
32. Lege Taiwo - 12 years
33. Balkis Ayanwale - 8 years
34. Asa David - 10 years
From Oniya Community:
35. Shuaibu Aliyu - 10 years
36. Ahmed Aliyu - 7 years
37. Muiz Aliyu - 5 years
38. Jomiloju Ogunlola - 6 years
Alawusa Community residents involved are:
39. Agune Noah - 8 years
40. Elizabeth Abadi - 5 years
41. Tosin Abadi - 9 years
42. Pius Stephen - 5 years
43. Hannah Ojo - 14 years
44. Habidat Ayanwale - 7 years
45. Mary Gabriel - 6 years
46. Jacob Gabriel - age not specified