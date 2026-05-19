Nigeria: Ashrae Nigeria Holds Annual Distinguished Lecture

The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Nigeria chapter, in collaboration with Mega Clima has scheduled its yearly distinguished lecture to hold from tomorrow in Lagos.

According to ASHRAE Nigeria chapter President, Franklin Olatunji the lecture has the theme, "The roles of National codes, standards and professional responsibility in sustainable building design".

Olatunji said, "the codes and standards guarantee energy efficiency, indoor air quality and sustainability in our buildings."

In his contribution, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Engr Abayomi Akindele, revealed that, "ASHRAE has over 50,000 members in more than 130 countries worldwide and just like the Nigerian chapter, the society and its members focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability within the engineering industry. ASHRAE, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment."

"Through research, standards writing, publishing and continuing education, ASHRAE shapes tomorrow's built environment today," he stated.

Engr Akindele further explained that the ASHRAE Nigerian chapter's 2026 distinguished lecture topic focused on the codes and standards that guarantees energy efficiency, indoor air quality and sustainability in our buildings.