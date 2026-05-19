Liberia: Internal Unease Grows Over LTA's Push to Replace TIA

Reports emerging from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) point to growing internal unease over plans by the institution's leadership to move away from its existing agreement with Telecom International Alliance (TIA) and advance a new arrangement involving NUMTEL Liberia.

Multiple sources within and outside the Authority told local media over the weekend that LTA Chairman Clarence Massaquoi remains intent on proceeding with the proposed deal, despite reported caution from lawmakers and the Ministry of Justice advising against the execution of any new agreement at this stage.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, several senior commissioners at the LTA have privately expressed concern over the potential implications of replacing TIA, warning that such a move could undermine investor confidence and expose the government to possible legal disputes.

"Some commissioners are uncomfortable with the direction this is taking because of the message it sends internationally," one source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. "There are fears that TIA could seek legal action, including an injunction, if the process moves forward."

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The LTA and its Chairman Massaquoi have remained tight-lipped on this issue.

The dispute traces back to a communication dated November 13, 2025, in which the Government of Liberia informed the 55th Legislature of its decision to suspend the TIA/LTA Agreement for Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring Services. The agreement had previously been ratified by the 53rd Legislature in 2022.

In its communication to lawmakers, the Executive Branch requested the de-ratification of the agreement, citing alleged irregularities in the procurement process. TIA, however, has denied any wrongdoing or fraudulent conduct connected to the procurement.

A Joint Legislative Committee established to review the matter later concluded that the dispute should be resolved through mechanisms already provided for within the agreement itself, rather than through unilateral de-ratification.

The committee noted that Section 21.2 of the TIA/LTA Agreement contains a dispute resolution clause binding all parties to established legal remedies, including renegotiation, amendment, and arbitration.

Lawmakers also observed that Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions framework already provides avenues for resolving procurement-related disputes and maintained that renegotiation represented the most appropriate path forward.

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Additionally, the committee referenced Article 25 of the Liberian Constitution, which protects contractual rights and prohibits government actions that impair legally binding agreements.

Based on its findings, the Joint Committee recommended that the Government of Liberia pursue renegotiation with TIA instead of cancelling the agreement outright.

The committee further pointed to several major concession agreements previously renegotiated by successive Liberian administrations rather than terminated, including those involving ArcelorMittal, Firestone, CTN, MedTech, and Liberia Traffic Management Inc.

According to the committee, consistency in the government's handling of concession and investment agreements remains essential to maintaining investor confidence and preserving Liberia's credibility in honoring contractual obligations.