Liberia: MCC Rolls Out Tough New Sanitation Laws

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), under Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, has introduced some new Municipal Administrative Regulations alongside a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Solid Waste Management Framework aimed at improving sanitation, restoring urban order, and strengthening environmental protection across Greater Monrovia.

Addressing the media on Monday, May 18, Mayor Siafa said the reforms mark a major shift in how the city manages waste, enforces sanitation standards, and regulates urban development.

"The Monrovia City Corporation is pleased to announce the implementation of new Municipal Administrative Regulations and the rollout of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Solid Waste Management Framework aimed at restoring urban order, improving sanitation, protecting public health, and strengthening environmental sustainability across Greater Monrovia," he said.

Under the new PPP arrangement, MCC is working in partnership with the Liberia Solid Waste Association (LISWA) and the National Community-Based Enterprises (NACOBE) to restructure waste collection through a decentralized district-based system.

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According to the plan, Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs) will be responsible for household and small business waste collection, while Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will manage waste services for larger businesses, institutions, and diplomatic facilities.

The first phase of implementation will begin on July 1, 2026, in Districts 7, 8, 9, and 16, before expanding citywide.

The MCC said the new Municipal Administrative Regulations introduce stronger standards covering sanitation, public safety, environmental protection, urban planning, and business compliance.

Key provisions include mandatory subscription to certified waste collection services for all households and businesses, immediate fines for littering and illegal dumping, and strict enforcement against the disposal of waste in drains, wetlands, beaches, and public spaces.

The regulations also place tighter controls on street vending, restricting operations to designated areas and approved structures only.

In addition, all construction, renovation, outdoor advertising, and public events will now require official permits from the city authorities.

The MCC announced stronger enforcement measures targeting abandoned buildings, illegal roadside structures, unauthorized garages, and street obstructions.

Businesses, entertainment centers, restaurants, and public facilities will also be required to meet mandatory sanitation and maintenance standards under the new framework.

The city further emphasized the protection of wetlands, waterways, and environmentally sensitive areas as part of its environmental sustainability strategy.

Residents and institutions are also required to participate in the monthly "Citywide Mary Broh Sanitation Day."

The MCC warned that strict penalties will be applied to violators under the new regulations.

Households and businesses that fail to subscribe to certified waste collection services may face fines and legal action. Construction materials placed on sidewalks or major roads without authorization will be removed, and developers will be sanctioned.

Property owners with abandoned or unpainted buildings deemed to be environmental nuisances may be fined and ordered to rehabilitate their structures.

"Illegal street dumping and open burning of waste will attract immediate penalties and possible prosecution," the City Government warned.

Outdoor advertising structures installed without approval will also be removed, while roadside sale of gasoline in containers and street-based mechanical repair activities are now prohibited in public spaces.

Noise pollution from entertainment centers, bars, clubs, churches, and public events will also be strictly monitored.

Mayor Siafa said MCC is transitioning its role toward stronger regulation, monitoring, and enforcement, supported by dedicated sanitation inspectors, supervisors, and City Police units operating on a round-the-clock basis.

Violators will face fines, arrests, impoundments, and prosecution through the City Court.

To ensure effective implementation, MCC will work closely with the Liberia Land Authority, Ministry of Public Works, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Liberia National Police.

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The city government has launched a 30-day public awareness campaign to sensitize residents, business owners, transport unions, market associations, and community leaders about the new regulations and PPP framework.

During this period, MCC will conduct extensive outreach to ensure understanding and voluntary compliance before full enforcement begins.

The MCC Customer Service Center remains open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while the MCC One-Stop Shop will also operate every Saturday from June 1, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM to improve public access to services.

The City Government said the reforms are designed to transform Monrovia into a cleaner, safer, and more environmentally responsible capital.

"The City Government calls on all residents and institutions to cooperate fully and join the collective effort to transform Monrovia into a modern city," MCC stated.

Copies of the full Municipal Administrative Regulations and implementation guidelines are available on the MCC website atwww.monrovia.gov.lr.