Liberia: CPs Partners Strengthen Collaboration and Sustainability At Buchanan Meeting

Partner organizations of the Civil Peace Service (CPS) Network have renewed commitments to stronger collaboration, accountability, and institutional sustainability following a three-day partners' meeting and capacity-building training held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, from May 6-8, 2026.

The Civil Peace Service Liberia Network is being supported by Bread for the World, Germany and includes the following organizations: The Center for Justice and Peace Studies (CJPS), Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program (LCL-THRP), Lutheran Development Service (LDS), New African Research and Development Agency (NARDA), and the Young Men's Christian Association of Liberia (YMCA). Also participating was the Community of Practice (CoP), the CPS training support arm specializing in conflict-sensitive programming, Do No Harm, Mediation, and Open Space Technology.

Held under the theme, "Consolidating Our Actions to Enhance Institutional Sustainability," the first trimester meeting for 2026 focused on reviewing progress made against planned activities and targets while strengthening coordination, communication, accountability, and learning among partner organizations.

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The meeting also provided a platform for organizations to present highlights of their 2025 interventions and ongoing 2026 activities, showcasing the contributions of CPS partners in peacebuilding, trauma healing, somatic therapy, youth empowerment, conflict prevention, and community engagement across Liberia. Discussions further identified key challenges, operational gaps, and lessons learned aimed at improving future programming, collaboration, and institutional effectiveness.

CPS Liberia Network Coordinator, Madam Decontee Eva George, updated participants on upcoming 2026 initiatives, including institutional capacity-building activities, and regional engagements through the Mano River Union (MRU) platform. She emphasized the importance of collaboration among partner organizations and encouraged institutions to build stronger synergies for increased impact and sustainability.

Following the partners' meeting, organizations participated in a capacity-building training on resource mobilization and sustainability aimed at strengthening institutional resilience amid shrinking donor funding and changing development priorities.

The training focused on helping organizations diversify funding sources, strengthen internal resource mobilization, improve accountability systems, and develop innovative approaches for long-term sustainability. Participants explored key issues including shifting donor priorities, stakeholder mapping, financial accountability, policy adherence, innovation and digital engagement, strategic partnerships, and local resource mobilization.

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Speaking during the training, Madam George stressed that organizations must move beyond dependence on traditional donor support and begin leveraging indigenous and locally available resources to sustain their programs and operations. She noted that the training was designed to broaden participants' understanding of practical and sustainable resource mobilization strategies.

Participants acknowledged the need for urgent and coordinated action toward sustainability and increased collaboration within the civil society sector. Partner organizations emphasized that stronger partnerships, shared expertise, and coordinated programming would improve impact and visibility across their interventions.

At the close of the meeting and training, participating organizations committed to enhancing accountability, strengthening stakeholder engagement, expanding partnerships beyond the CPS Network, and collaborating more effectively to deliver impactful and sustainable programs.

The outcomes and recommendations from the meeting and training are expected to lead to a roundtable conference later this year that will bring together national stakeholders and development partners to further advance discussions on institutional sustainability amidst the shrinking donor space within Liberia's civil society sector.