Liberia Cannot Protect What It Cannot See

opinion

For far too long, Liberia has behaved like a country standing beside the ocean without truly understanding the value -- or vulnerability -- of the waters before it.

Last week's maritime security agreement between Liberia and the United States is therefore more than a diplomatic ceremony or another security partnership. It is, in many ways, a quiet admission of a national weakness we have ignored for decades: Liberia has not adequately governed, monitored, or defended one of its greatest national assets -- the sea.

That reality should trouble us.

Liberia operates one of the world's largest maritime registries. Ships carrying goods across the globe sail under the Liberian flag. Maritime revenue contributes significantly to the national economy. Yet the bitter irony is that while our flag travels the world, our actual territorial waters have too often remained exposed, under-monitored, and vulnerable to exploitation.

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Illegal fishing vessels continue to strip marine resources from West African waters. Smuggling networks move narcotics, contraband, and human cargo across weakly monitored maritime corridors. Piracy and organized criminal activity have transformed parts of the Gulf of Guinea into dangerous economic zones. And throughout much of this, Liberia has lacked the surveillance capability, operational reach, and enforcement strength necessary to fully protect its own maritime domain.

A nation cannot protect what it cannot see.

This is why the agreement matters.

The partnership with the United States Coast Guard could significantly improve Liberia's maritime awareness and operational capacity. Intelligence sharing, joint patrols, shiprider operations, and technical support may help Liberia detect and deter activities that have long escaped state oversight. It could strengthen fisheries enforcement, improve port security, and increase investor confidence in Liberia's maritime economy.

But this agreement must not become a substitute for national responsibility.

Foreign partnerships can assist a country. They cannot replace a country's duty to build its own institutions. Liberia must resist the temptation to outsource sovereignty indefinitely. The true success of this agreement will not be measured by how many American vessels patrol our waters. It will be measured by whether Liberia itself becomes capable of defending, monitoring, and governing its maritime space with confidence and professionalism.

Otherwise, we risk becoming a coastal nation that depends on others to tell us what is happening off our own shores.

The larger issue is that Liberia has historically underestimated the strategic importance of the sea itself. National conversations about economic development often revolve around mining, roads, elections, and aid. Meanwhile, the country's vast maritime potential remains treated as secondary.

Yet the sea is not merely water. It comprises economy, food security, trade, energy, and geopolitics. It is sovereignty.

Every illegal fishing vessel operating unchecked in Liberian waters represents lost national revenue and threatened livelihoods for local fishermen. Every weakly monitored maritime corridor creates opportunities for trafficking networks and transnational crime.

Every failure to secure maritime commerce undermines Liberia's attractiveness as a destination for serious long-term investment.

The blue economy may well become one of the defining economic frontiers of the 21st century. Nations that control and secure their maritime domains will benefit from fisheries, logistics, shipping, offshore resources, tourism, and regional trade integration. Those that fail to do so will watch others extract wealth from their waters while their own populations remain poor along the coastline.

This is why maritime governance must now move from the margins of policy thinking to the center of national strategy.

Liberia should use this agreement as a catalyst to modernize the Armed Forces of Liberia Coast Guard, invest in maritime surveillance systems, strengthen fisheries enforcement, develop maritime intelligence capacity, and train a new generation of maritime professionals. We should not simply celebrate foreign support. We should build upon it.

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Because in truth, this agreement exposes both an opportunity and an embarrassment.

The opportunity is that Liberia now has a chance to strengthen one of the most neglected areas of national governance.

The embarrassment is that a nation with one of the world's most recognized maritime flags has struggled for so long to fully secure the waters connected to its own sovereignty.

History teaches that countries rarely lose control of their future all at once. They lose it gradually -- first by neglecting what matters, then by becoming dependent on others to manage what they neglected.

Liberia must not make that mistake with the sea.

For a coastal nation, the ocean is not the edge of the country.

It is the frontier of its future.