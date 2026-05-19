Liberia: EPA Orders Immediate Closure of 'Hazardous' Dumpsite in Buchanan City

Grand Bassa — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia has ordered the immediate closure of a hazardous waste dumpsite used by the Buchanan City Corporation in Buchanan, following serious environmental and public health concerns identified during an enforcement operation.

The decision was taken as part of the EPA's ongoing Nationwide Environmental Compliance Monitoring Exercise currently being carried out across all fifteen counties of Liberia.

The EPA Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, described the situation as unacceptable, stressing that the dumpsite is located along the On Your Own Community Road in Lower Harlandsville Township, Grand Bassa County, directly opposite a major health facility, including the Government Eye Center Hospital.

He noted that the proximity of the dumpsite to the hospital poses a serious health risk to patients, healthcare workers, and surrounding residents due to exposure to flies, odor, and possible disease-carrying contaminants.

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"We can't have this type of situation. Our country needs to be normal. This is not normal," Dr. Yarkpawolo said during the enforcement action, emphasizing that waste disposal sites must never be located near health facilities.

According to him, the EPA has received multiple complaints from hospital authorities and medical staff, including documented reports and messages highlighting the environmental and health risks associated with the dumpsite.

Dr. Yarkpawolo further explained that EPA inspectors had previously documented the site and engaged relevant authorities before the enforcement action was taken.

He emphasized that the closure forms part of the broader nationwide exercise aimed at ensuring strict compliance with environmental laws and proper waste management practices across Liberia.

The EPA Executive Director reaffirmed that environmental regulations apply to both private and public institutions, including city authorities responsible for waste disposal.

"Even as we regulate companies, we are also regulating government and cities," he noted.

He warned that any violation of the stop order would attract stronger enforcement actions, including penalties and possible legal consequences under Liberian environmental laws.

The Liberia National Police is reportedly supporting EPA enforcement teams to ensure compliance with the closure order.

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The EPA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and strengthening environmental governance nationwide, especially in cases where improper waste disposal poses direct risks to communities and essential health services.