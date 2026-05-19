Ghana: Govt Strengthens Border Screening Amid Ebola Concerns

Ghana is on high alert following confirmed outbreaks of Ebola in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Health authorities say precautionary measures have been activated nationwide to strengthen the country's preparedness and response systems against a possible outbreak.

However, no suspected or confirmed case of Ebola has been recorded in the country, according to a statement signed and issued yesterday by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

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According to the minister, a number of interventions are being implemented to prevent an outbreak, including enhanced surveillance and screening at Ghana's ports and borders, as well as increased monitoring of travellers arriving from affected countries.

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"We are training and equipping health workers to identify, isolate and manage suspected cases safely.

We have also activated public health emergency coordination and rapid response systems, and intensified public education, risk communication and community awareness activities on the disease," the statement said.

The minister advised the public to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, avoid direct contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, and refrain from handling dead bodies without appropriate protection.

Furthermore, he urged the public to avoid handling or eating sick or dead wild animals and to ensure that all meat were properly handled and thoroughly cooked before consumption.

"Report suspected symptoms immediately to the nearest health facility and avoid spreading misinformation. Rely only on official updates from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

"We remain committed to protecting the health and safety of all persons in Ghana and will continue to monitor the situation closely," the statement assured.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the DRC and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

As of May 15, a total of 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths, including four among confirmed cases, had been reported.

Sixty-five contacts have been identified, with 15 classified as high-risk.

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Most of the suspected cases are between 20 and 39 years old, with females accounting for more than 60 per cent, suggesting heightened risks associated with household and caregiver transmission.

The WHO has pledged support to affected countries while urging nations worldwide to strengthen preparedness measures and prevent international transmission.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals.

Symptoms include fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

Since 2014, the African region has recorded sporadic Ebola outbreaks, with countries such as the DRC, Uganda, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia among the hardest hit.

Ghana has not recorded any confirmed case of Ebola to date.