Nigeria: EFCC Vows Punishment for Officers Linked to Uuth Operation

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has vowed that any operative found to have violated professional standards during a controversial operation at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) will face disciplinary action.

The incident, which occurred on May 12, involved armed operatives of the commission visiting the teaching hospital, amid allegations that they assaulted the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Eyo Ekpe, and four other hospital workers.

Following a preliminary review of the incident, Olukoyede directed that an official apology be issued.

In a statement shared on the commission's X handle on Monday, the EFCC chairman said the move became necessary in response to concerns raised by members of the medical community and the public.

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He expressed regret over the incident, stressing that the conduct of the operatives did not reflect the standards expected of the anti-graft agency.

"While acknowledging that the well-being of Nigerians is at the core of the Commission's mandate, he expressed regret at the discomfort the unfortunate episode caused staff of the hospital and members of the public," the statement read.

Olukoyede also disclosed that a full-scale investigation had been ordered into the incident, adding that any officer found culpable would face internal sanctions.

He said, "Once the exercise is completed, any officer found to have acted outside the acceptable code of professional conduct would be subjected to the internal disciplinary process."

The EFCC chairman further assured stakeholders that the commission would collaborate with relevant institutions to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Despite the backlash trailing the operation, Olukoyede insisted that the agency would remain committed to its mandate of combating economic and financial crimes across the country.

He also appealed to the Nigerian Medical Association and other professional bodies to continue supporting the commission's anti-corruption efforts, emphasising the need for collaboration in promoting accountability and fighting corruption.

Professor Ekpe, a cardiothoracic surgeon at the hospital, had earlier accused EFCC operatives of harassing and assaulting him and other staff members during an attempt to arrest him over an alleged fake medical report.

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Ekpe recounted the incident during a press conference held last Wednesday.

Similarly, the hospital's Chief Medical Director, Prof. Ememabasi Bassey, confirmed that Ekpe and four other workers were arrested without prior notification to the management of the institution.

Bassey maintained that the medical report at the centre of the controversy was fake, suggesting that insiders within the hospital may have collaborated with external actors to produce it.

"One of the things we must get to the bottom of is how the lawyer handling the case got the fake medical report. There may be bad eggs within the hospital working with outsiders," he said.

He also faulted the conduct of the operatives, noting that they proceeded directly to Ekpe's office without informing management or presenting an arrest warrant.

"At no point did they come to look for the CMD, the CMAC or the director of administration. They went to his office," he said.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria and the Association of Resident Doctors chapters at the teaching hospital condemned the incident and embarked on industrial action over the alleged assault and arrest.

The associations demanded disciplinary measures against the operatives involved, compensation and treatment for injured workers, public apologies in two national newspapers, and repairs to damaged property.