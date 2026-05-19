Nigerian Athlete Shot Dead Days Before MBA Graduation in United States

The Nigerian sporting community has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Oluwabukola Pereira, a 30-year-old athlete and graduate student who was shot dead in the United States just days before her scheduled MBA graduation.

Pereira was reportedly killed on Friday 8 May, during an apparent robbery at Arise Auto Center in Lockland, Ohio, where she worked.

According to local reports monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, although authorities are yet to officially confirm a motive for the shooting.

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A worker at the auto shop, Don Simpson, told local television station Marcella Porter TV that Pereira tried to chase a suspect who allegedly fled with about $1,500 before she was shot.

"She was loyal, good and brave," Mr Simpson said while reacting emotionally to the incident. "She came to this country trying to build a good life."

Originally from Nigeria, Pereira was due to graduate from Xavier University last Saturday 16 May with a Master of Business Administration degree. The university disclosed that she had also secured admission to continue another postgraduate programme in Business Analytics later this year.

In a statement released by the university president, Colleen Hanycz, Pereira was described as a woman known for her "positivity, deep faith and generous spirit."

"Friends describe her as kind, honest, intelligent and beautiful -- inside and out," the statement read.

Beyond academics, Pereira was also active in athletics and belonged to Cincinnati's Elite running group, where she participated in several races, including the Flying Pig Marathon.

Her grieving family described her as "a bright and shining star" who devoted her life to worship, prayer and helping others.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES from Lagos, Pereira's grassroot coach Rauf Abass expressed deep shock over the tragic development, describing her death as painful and heartbreaking.

"She was humble, disciplined and dedicated to her dreams," the coach said. "This is a huge loss. I pray for the repose of her soul and for God to grant her family the strength to bear this painful loss."

Pereira broke into limelight in Lagos under the watch of Coach Abass as his then Greater Tomorrow Athletics Club.

"Her fellow athletes also express their condolences, we will all miss her greatly" the coach added.

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PREMIUM TIMES gathered Pereira was the first of four children and was due for marriage later this year after being engaged by her partner sometimes in 2025.

Police authorities have appealed to members of the public with useful information to contact Crime Stoppers as investigations continue.

The sheriff's office said the shooting suspect is a man who is approximately 25-35 years old. Investigators said he is Black or Hispanic, with long hair worn in braids or dreadlocks. He was last seen running from the scene toward the Gardner Park area.