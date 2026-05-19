Liberia: Iron Women - How Two Liberian Female Miners Are Rewriting the Rules of a Man's World

The wheel loader is not a delicate machine. It weighs tens of thousands of pounds, moves with the kind of force that reshapes terrain, and demands an operator who is technically precise, physically alert and mentally composed under pressure. For most of ArcelorMittal Liberia's history, that operator was a man.

Kebbeh Harris Dolo and Massa Senesie are changing that -- one shift at a time.

Both women work as Wheel Loader Operators in ArcelorMittal Liberia's mining operations in Nimba County, loading materials onto trains and clearing ground in one of the most physically demanding environments in the country. In an industry where women remain a small minority in operational roles, they have not only earned their place on the floor, they have earned the respect of the men who work alongside them.

Their stories are not about tokenism or quota-filling. They are about skill, persistence and the quiet determination of two Liberian women who refused to accept that heavy equipment was not their domain.

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The Long Road to ArcelorMittal

Kebbeh Harris Dolo did not arrive at ArcelorMittal Liberia by chance or connection. She arrived by competence, after years of working her way through subcontractor companies in similar roles, building the technical foundation that would eventually open the door she had long been knocking on.

She joined AML as a full employee on Nov. 4, 2025 -- a date she recalls with the precision of someone who has been counting down to it for years.

"For a long time, I wanted to work directly for ArcelorMittal," she says. "I saw it as a place where skilled Liberians could build long-term careers. I wanted that stability. I wanted that professional environment."

What she found when she got there exceeded her expectations. Despite her prior experience with heavy equipment, the comprehensive training she received at AML gave her a level of technical grounding she had not previously had access to.

"Although I had some prior exposure to heavy equipment from my previous roles, joining AML gave me comprehensive training that truly prepared me to handle the equipment I now operate," she says. "On the job, AML shows genuine care for its workers. There has been great joy in my life since joining the company."

That joy, she is careful to clarify, is not simply about job security. It is about doing work she loves in an environment that takes seriously the safety and development of the people who do it.

Massa Senesie's path followed a similar arc. She joined AML in June 2025 after years with subcontractor companies, and describes her employment as the answer to a prayer she had been praying for a long time. Unlike Kebbeh, who specializes in the wheel loader, Massa is a multi-skilled operator with hands-on experience in both the wheel loader and the Articulated Dump Truck -- a larger, more complex piece of equipment that moves heavy loads across uneven mining terrain.

"I am very proud to be part of ArcelorMittal," she says. "When you work with AML, they train you thoroughly, building your knowledge in both the practical and theoretical aspects of your job."

Both women speak about their work with the matter-of-fact confidence of people who have long since stopped wondering whether they belong in the room.

Skill Over Connection

In a country where employment is often mediated by personal networks and informal relationships, both Kebbeh and Massa are emphatic on one point: they got their jobs because they could do them.

It is a point Kebbeh makes with particular directness, pushing back against the widespread perception that landing a position at ArcelorMittal Liberia requires knowing someone on the inside.

"That is not true," she says flatly. "When you know the job and can prove your skills, you can be accepted. I joined ArcelorMittal without knowing anyone in the system. I simply demonstrated my competence in the role that was advertised, and I was selected."

Massa echoes that view, urging other women not to wait for connections that may never come, but to invest instead in the skills that make waiting unnecessary.

"Skills, not personal connections, make a worker competent and valuable," she says. "Take advantage of every training opportunity that enhances your ability to operate heavy-duty equipment. Prioritize training in high-demand job areas. That is how you increase your opportunities and your financial independence."

It is practical advice, delivered without sentimentality, by women who have lived it.

What the Supervisor Sees

Varlee Kamara supervises both women in the Training and Loading Section of AML's mining operation, and he speaks about them with the measured appreciation of someone who has watched them earn their reputations shift by shift.

"Kebbeh is known for her strong sense of responsibility and consistency," he says. "She approaches every task with focus and care, ensuring that all work is carried out safely and efficiently."

Of Massa, he offers an equally precise assessment. "She brings a calm and steady presence to the team. She works with patience and precision, paying close attention to detail to ensure smooth operations."

Neither description contains the kind of surprise that might once have accompanied praise for women in these roles. That, perhaps, is the point. Kamara speaks about Kebbeh and Massa the way a supervisor speaks about any operator who has proven their value with straightforward professional respect.

The Bigger Picture

The presence of Kebbeh and Massa on the operational floor at ArcelorMittal Liberia is not accidental. The company has made deliberate efforts in recent years to expand gender-inclusive hiring in technical and operational roles, creating pathways for women to enter fields, equipment operation, electrical work, mechanics, artisanry, that were long considered exclusively male terrain.

Through the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy and workplace-based operational training, the company has created opportunities for hundreds of young Liberians to acquire internationally competitive technical and vocational skills. That investment has produced a growing cohort of female equipment operators, technicians and artisans whose presence on the job site is becoming less remarkable, which is precisely the goal.

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Liberia's mining sector, its infrastructure development pipeline and its road construction industry are expanding. The demand for skilled heavy equipment operators will only grow. Kebbeh sees that clearly, and she wants other women to see it too.

"Acquiring skills in heavy equipment operation significantly reduces the risk of unemployment," she says. "Skilled operators will always be in demand. The work is not going away."

What They Are Proving

There is a version of this story that frames Kebbeh Harris Dolo and Massa Senesie as exceptional -- as women who beat the odds, broke the mold, defied expectations. They would probably resist that framing.

What they are doing, in their own telling, is not exceptional. It is simply what happens when a woman who knows her job is given the chance to do it.

The wheel loader does not know who is operating it. It responds to skill, to precision, to the kind of focused competence that Kebbeh and Massa bring to every shift. In that sense, the machine is more honest than the assumptions that once kept women away from it.

Kebbeh says she hopes to stay at ArcelorMittal Liberia until retirement. Massa says she is proud to be there. Their supervisor says they have made a positive impact on the team.

In the end, that is the whole story, and it is a better one than the industry told for a very long time.