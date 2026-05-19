Liberia: Lipo Chief, African Counterparts Discuss Ai and the Future of Ip Systems

The Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), Madam Garmai Koboi, is attending the 2026 Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Conference of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization in Maseru, Lesotho, May 18-19.

The high-level conference, organized by ARIPO in collaboration with the government of Lesotho, is being held under the theme: "Digital Transformation: Harnessing AI, Strengthening Governance in IP Offices, and Advancing Regional IP Cooperation."

Discussions at the conference focus on artificial intelligence adoption and value creation, cybersecurity and risk management in IP services, updates on global IP developments, and strategic negotiation approaches for IP offices.

In a dispatch from Lesotho, Koboi noted that the conference provides an important opportunity for Liberia to continue engaging with regional partners on emerging intellectual property issues, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

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"As technology continues to reshape innovation and business globally, Liberia must position its intellectual property system to respond effectively to new opportunities and challenges while strengthening institutional governance and service delivery," Hon. Koboi added.

According to Hon. Koboi, Liberia's presence at the conference aligns with ongoing efforts by the administration of President Boakai to modernize the country's IP system, strengthen regional cooperation, and promote greater awareness of IP's role in national development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hon. Koboi is also serving as one of the conference's moderators. The conference comes as ARIPO is working with member states to modernize their IP systems and adapt to rapid technological changes shaping innovation, creativity and digital commerce.

The forum also seeks to strengthen coordination among African IP offices and build coherent regional positions on IP matters at the continental and international levels.

ARIPO is an intergovernmental organization established to promote cooperation among African states in intellectual property administration and protection. The organization works with 23 member states to strengthen IP systems that support innovation, creativity, industrial development and economic growth across the continent.