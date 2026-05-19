Liberia: Aftra Grants Liberia Hosting Rights for Continental Education Summit

Liberia has secured a major continental education milestone following its selection to host the 2027 Conference and Roundtable of the African Federation for Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA), an event expected to position the country at the forefront of teacher professionalization and education quality reform across Africa.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah, who described Liberia's selection as a strong endorsement of ongoing national reforms aimed at strengthening teacher standards, school accreditation, and accountability within the education sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia and the Ministry of Education, Minister Jallah confirmed that the high-level continental gathering will take place in Monrovia in May 2027, bringing together education ministers, teacher regulatory authorities, policymakers, universities, development partners, and education experts from across Africa.

According to Minister Jallah, Liberia's selection reflects growing continental recognition of reforms implemented since the country became a full member of AFTRA in 2024.

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She noted that Liberia has made significant strides in reforming teacher licensing systems, improving professional accountability, and promoting higher standards within the teaching profession.

AFTRA serves as Africa's premier platform for collaboration among ministries of education and teacher regulatory institutions, addressing issues related to teacher regulation, professional standards, and education quality across member states.

The most recent AFTRA Conference and 15th Roundtable were held in Gaborone, Botswana, from May 4-9, 2026, under the theme "Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession: Implications for Africa." The event brought together representatives from approximately 33 African countries, including ministers of education, regulatory authorities, and international education partners.

Liberia's delegation to the Botswana conference was led by Deputy Minister for Instruction Hon. Amos Armah Fully, alongside Mr. Leabah Brice Morwaker, Executive Director of the Center of Excellence for Teachers' Licensing and School Accreditation, and Mr. Allen A. Thomas, Africa's Best Teacher.

During the gathering, Liberia's progress in teacher licensing and school accreditation reforms received continental recognition.

Minister Jallah also disclosed that she was honored with an AFTRA Fellowship in recognition of Liberia's contributions toward strengthening teacher regulation, professional standards, and education system accountability.

The Minister highlighted that Liberia has successfully completed and launched its Teacher Licensing and School Accreditation Policy Framework--a key reform designed to enhance quality assurance nationwide.

Approximately 2,000 teachers have already been profiled under the national licensing process, while work continues toward establishing a digital licensing platform to strengthen oversight and streamline implementation.

She emphasized that strengthening the teaching profession remains central to Liberia's national development agenda, noting that effective education systems depend on qualified, well-supported educators.

Hosting AFTRA 2027 places Liberia within an important continental dialogue on education transformation and teacher development.

Delegates expected at the conference include ministers of education, regulatory authorities, diplomats, researchers, development partners, and international organizations from across Africa and beyond.

To ensure successful hosting, the Ministry of Education will establish a National Organizing Committee comprising key government institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health, General Services Agency, Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, and the Ministry of Information, among others.

The committee will coordinate logistics, security, and national preparations for the continental event.

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Minister Jallah reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to expanding teacher capacity development, promoting safe learning environments, advancing digital transformation in education, strengthening accreditation systems, and deepening regional and international cooperation.

She extended appreciation to the Government and people of Botswana, AFTRA leadership, development partners, and member states for the confidence placed in Liberia.

The Minister also thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his continued support to Liberia's education sector and his commitment to improving learning outcomes for Liberian children.

"As Liberia prepares to welcome delegates from across Africa in 2027," Minister Jallah noted, "we look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure a successful conference that advances education reform both nationally and continentally."

The AFTRA 2027 Conference is expected to further elevate Liberia's profile as an emerging leader in education governance and teacher professional development across Africa.