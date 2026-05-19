Nigeria: School Abduction - 25 Pupils, Teachers Still Missing in Oyo - Police

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that 25 pupils and teachers remain missing following attacks on two schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State by suspected kidnappers.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, CSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television, saying the incident has heightened concerns over worsening insecurity and rising cases of mass abductions across the country.

According to him, "The attackers invaded the schools on motorcycles and abducted pupils and teachers during the coordinated operation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As of now, we have confirmation that seven students, 18 pupils and seven teachers are still missing. Those are the figures we can confirm for now."

Ayanlade explained: "The incident occurred on May 15 at about 9:30 a.m. in Yawota and Esiele communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

"The attackers, numbering about 12, came on motorcycles and simultaneously attacked two schools. One of the schools had both primary and secondary sections, while the other was Baptist National Primary School in Yawota," he said.

According to him, "The attackers also abducted the principal of another school, Mrs. Alamu, and took her vehicle into the forest before abandoning it.

"At Esiele community, they abducted the principal, Mrs. Alamu, and took her vehicle into the forest where the vehicle was eventually recovered," he stated.

The police spokesman said: "The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, immediately ordered a massive manhunt in collaboration with other security agencies.

"He directed a massive manhunt in collaboration with other security agencies. Additional assets and personnel were deployed to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order," Ayanlade said.

On reports that the kidnappers had been trapped inside the National Park, Ayanlade declined to provide operational details.

"It is still an ongoing investigation and rescue operation. I wouldn't want to comment on whether they are trapped or not because that may jeopardise ongoing rescue efforts," he said.

Responding to questions over delayed intervention despite the scale of the abduction, he said: "It did not take too long. The communities are deep inside the forest terrain. Immediately the report came, the Commissioner of Police directed the Area Commander, DPO, tactical teams, Amotekun operatives and local vigilantes to move in," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that security operatives had to exercise caution because the abductors were using the victims as human shields.

"The children and teachers are with them. Any exchange of fire must be done meticulously because we do not want to jeopardise or risk the lives of the captives," he added.

Although he refused to categorise the attackers as bandits or terrorists, Ayanlade described them as "criminals and men of the underworld."

"Whether terrorists or bandits, fundamentally these are criminals after the peace and tranquillity of Oyo State. We will not spare any effort in ensuring they are arrested and prosecuted," he said.