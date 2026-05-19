Liberia: SUP Warns Against 'Political Witch-Hunt' After Tweah Acquittal, Defends Court Verdict

Monrovia - The Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia has condemned what it described as a politically motivated campaign against former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., following his acquittal in the widely publicized US$6.2 million economic sabotage case.

In a statement issued Monday, May 18, in Monrovia, SUP accused the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of allegedly using state institutions to target political opponents and weaken the rule of law.

Tweah and several former officials of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration were prosecuted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice over allegations surrounding the handling of more than US$6.2 million and L$1 billion in national security-related funds.

The case, which drew major public and political attention for months, ended last week with Criminal Court "C" acquitting Tweah and former Financial Intelligence Agency Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper on all charges. Other defendants received mixed verdicts, including guilty findings and hung jury decisions on some counts.

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Following the verdict, lawyers representing former Acting Justice Minister Cllr. Nyenati Tuan and former National Security Advisor Jefferson S. Karmoh filed a motion for a new trial, challenging portions of the jury's verdicts.

SUP Alleges Political Targeting

SUP argued that the prosecution and investigations involving Tweah were politically motivated rather than part of a genuine anti-corruption effort.

The student movement also defended the not-guilty verdict handed down by the jury, warning that attempts to overturn the court's decision could undermine judicial independence and Liberia's democratic system.

According to SUP, the Boakai administration is practicing selective justice by aggressively pursuing former CDC officials while allegedly ignoring corruption accusations involving individuals connected to the current establishment.

The group further criticized authorities for reportedly opening another investigation into an alleged US$21 million case linked to the former CDC administration shortly after Tweah's acquittal, describing the move as a continuation of political persecution.

SUP maintained that its position is not about defending Tweah personally, but rather about protecting the rule of law, judicial independence, and democratic governance in Liberia.

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Criticism of Civil Society and Religious Community

The student organization also criticized some civil society organizations and religious leaders for what it called their silence on alleged political interference and selective justice.

The statement was signed by SUP Secretary-General David Howard Jr. and approved by Chairman Odecious Mulbah.