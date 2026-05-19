Africa: Fertiliser Plants - Dangote Vows to Ensure Food Security in Africa

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed his commitment to boosting food security across Africa through large-scale fertiliser investments, declaring that the continent has the capacity to feed itself and become a net exporter of agricultural products.

Dangote made this known while addressing journalists in Gode, in Ethiopia's Somali region, during a high-profile visit hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Prime Minister personally received Dangote and accompanied him to inspect the site of the proposed fertiliser plant, where construction activities are already underway.

Speaking on the strategic importance of fertiliser in agricultural productivity, Dangote noted that Africa's food insecurity challenges are largely due to limited access to key inputs.

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"Africa holds immense agricultural potential, yet continues to grapple with food insecurity due to limited access to fertilizer. Through our investments, we are committed to reversing this trend by boosting productivity, empowering farmers, and advancing a sustainable path to food self-sufficiency."

He added that the Group's ambition, though bold, is achievable with sustained investment in fertiliser production and agricultural infrastructure.

"Africa has the capacity to feed itself and even export to the rest of the world. Our fertiliser investments across the continent are designed to unlock that potential and secure a prosperous future for our people," Dangote stated.

Dangote also announced a significant increase in the Group's investment in Ethiopia, rising from $2.5 billion to over $4 billion.

The expanded scope includes critical infrastructure such as a 110-kilometre pipeline, a 120MW power plant, a polypropylene packaging facility, and a two-million-tonne NPK blending plant, among other new components.

He described Ethiopia as a key strategic destination for Dangote Group's long-term investments.

"In total, our declared and signed investments in Ethiopia now exceed $4 billion. This makes Ethiopia the second-largest recipient of our investments in Africa, accounting for nearly nine per cent of our continental outlay between now and 2030," he said.

Dangote further commended Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership and vision for economic transformation.

"The Prime Minister is driving development beyond expectations, but such progress requires strong private sector collaboration. We are proud to partner with Ethiopia to help build one of Africa's most dynamic economies in the coming decade," he added.

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Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his remarks, described Dangote as a trusted partner and commended the pace of work on the fertiliser project, which he said aligns with Ethiopia's broader development priorities.

He emphasised that the project would significantly boost domestic fertiliser production, reduce dependence on imports, and provide critical support to millions of Ethiopian farmers.

According to the Prime Minister, the fertiliser plant will also create extensive employment opportunities, strengthen the industrial value chain, and reinforce Ethiopia's position as an emerging agro-industrial hub in Africa.

"This type of large-scale investment demonstrates the power of strong collaboration between government and the private sector," he said. "Expanding such partnerships will accelerate economic growth, attract further investment, and improve the livelihoods of our people."

The Dangote fertiliser initiative is widely seen as a transformative step toward reshaping Africa's agricultural landscape, with the potential to enhance productivity, reduce import dependence, and drive inclusive economic growth across the continent.