Nigeria: JAMB Says 2026 Utme Result Slip Printing Not Yet Activated, Explains Delay

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates to remain patient as it has yet to activate the printing of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) original result slips.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the Board, the delay is linked to the conclusion of foreign examinations and ongoing preparations for a mop-up examination for candidates who were unable to sit for the main UTME through no fault of their own.

"The printing of the 2026 UTME Original Result Slip has not yet been activated. Candidates are kindly urged to be patient as the Board has just concluded the foreign examinations and is also preparing to conduct the mop-up examination for candidates who were unable to sit for the main examination through no fault of theirs," the statement read.

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The Board further explained that the UTME is a ranking examination, noting that the original result slip contains candidates' rankings, making it necessary for all related processes to be concluded before release.

"Candidates are reminded that the UTME is a ranking examination, and the Original Result Slip contains the ranking of candidates. Consequently, all necessary processes must be completed before the slips can be released," Benjamin stated.

JAMB added that once the required adjustments are completed, the printing portal will be activated and candidates will be duly informed.

"As soon as the necessary adjustments are concluded, the printing portal will be activated. This will be done shortly, and candidates will be duly informed when to proceed with the printing of their result slips," the statement added.

The Board apologised for the delay and appealed for understanding from candidates and stakeholders.

The development has sparked frustration among some candidates, many of whom said they need access to their results for post-UTME screening, admission processes, and decisions on change of course or institution.

JAMB has previously allowed candidates to check their results via SMS using their registered phone numbers.

This comes after the board fixed 150 as the cut-off mark for university admission in 2026.