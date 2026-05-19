Nigeria: Damaturu Specialist Hospital Performs First Lower Jaw Surgery

The Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, has successfully carried out a highly specialized segmental mandibulectomy with reconstruction -- a major maxillofacial surgical procedure performed for the first time at any state-owned facility and the first in North-eastern Nigeria.

The surgery aims to remove a small or large part of your lower jawbone (mandible). Often, surgeons perform a mandibulectomy to remove a tumor or diseased section of the human jaw.

This success story was revealed by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Yobe Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, Professor Usman Abba Giedam in an interview with our Correspondent on Tuesday.

The complex surgery, according to Giedam was conducted on a 40-year-old female patient diagnosed with mandibular ameloblastoma, involving advanced reconstruction using reconstruction plates and an iliac crest bone graft.

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"The successful procedure represents a significant milestone in Yobe State's journey towards improved access to specialized and tertiary healthcare services". He said.

The CMD added that the surgery was led by Dr. Muhammad Ayuba Fusami, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, with support from Dr. Peter Umejiego, showcasing the growing pool of skilled medical professionals being supported within the state health system.

He noted that the patient is currently recuperating well and responding positively to treatment.

"This landmark achievement reflects the sustained investment of the Buni administration in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding specialized medical services, equipping hospitals, and creating an enabling environment for healthcare professionals to deliver quality and life-saving interventions within the state.

"The government's strategic commitment to healthcare development continues to reduce dependence on referrals outside the state and improve access to advanced medical care for the people of Yobe State". Giedam stated.

He therefore said the Specialist Hospital Damaturu would continue to be committed to professionalism, and continued efforts toward repositioning the hospital as a centre for specialized healthcare delivery.