Gambia: Team Kaba Endorses Musa Jammeh for Gff Presidency Ahead of 2026 Congress

Team Kaba has endorsed Colonel Musa M Balla Jammeh, also known as Falcon, as its candidate for the August 2026 elective congress of the Gambia Football Federation.

In a statement, the group said the decision followed "exhaustive and transparent consultations" within the team and among stakeholders.

"The leadership of Team Kaba is pleased to announce that, after exhaustive and transparent consultations within the members of the team and beyond, we have formally endorsed Colonel Musa M Balla Jammeh, a.k.a Falcon, as our presidential candidate for the August 2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Elective Congress," the statement said.

The endorsement comes as Lamin Kaba Bajo prepares to leave office at the end of his current mandate in August.

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"President Bajo will step down at the end of his current mandate in August this year to honor a term limit that he himself introduced," the statement added.

The group praised Bajo's leadership and said it remained committed to maintaining recent progress in Gambian football.

"We acknowledge the incredible legacy and foundation laid during his tenure, and our focus remains steadfast on ensuring the continuity of development in Gambian football."

Team Kaba said two people had shown interest in succeeding Bajo: Colonel Jammeh and Kemo Ceesay.

"Colonel Jammeh and Mr. Kemo Ceesay were the two candidates who expressed interest in succeeding President Bajo," the statement said.

It added that consultations and meetings were held in an attempt to reach consensus on a single candidate.

"As a result, a broad-based consultation was initiated to ensure a unified front with the expected outcome of rallying behind a single candidate."

The statement said several meetings between the candidates and Team Kaba leadership failed to produce agreement.

"In addition, several meetings between the two candidates and the leadership of Team Kaba could not produce a consensus candidate through internal dialogue."

The group said it had decided to back Jammeh in order to preserve recent gains made in football development.

"In the interest of the Team, and to consolidate the remarkable gains made in our football over the last decade, we have determined that Musa Jammeh is the best candidate for the position at this moment to maintain our upward trajectory on the international and local stages."

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The group also called on its members and supporters to unite behind Jammeh ahead of the election.

"Now is the time to unify our strengths and set our sights on the future of Gambian football," the statement said.