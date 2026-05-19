Gambia: President Adama Barrow Launches New Road Project in Urr

President Adama Barrow launched a new series of road construction projects Saturday in Tinkinjo, Basse, pledging to connect the rural communities of Jimara, Kantora, and Tumana as part of his administration's ongoing infrastructure agenda.

The event, which drew a large crowd of residents, local chiefs, and party supporters, underscores the central role road development has played in Barrow's second term.

Barrow framed the new projects as a pivotal step toward bridging regional divides, improving access to markets, health centres, and schools, and fostering national integration.

"This is only the beginning," Barrow told the assembled crowd, committing to further expansion of the road network in the coming years.

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He emphasised that his government's target of laying a foundation stone for 1,500 kilometres of roads was unprecedented in The Gambia's history, calling it a landmark achievement.

The president's remarks also touched on the challenges his administration has faced, particularly during the Hakalang road project, which experienced significant delays and setbacks.

The Hakalang road's eventual completion, he said, is evidence of his government's commitment to deliver on infrastructure promises despite obstacles.

The announcement comes amid ongoing debate about the pace and impact of Barrow's infrastructure initiatives.

Supporters argue that expanded road access is essential for economic growth and rural development. Critics, however, question whether the administration's focus on large-scale projects has always translated into meaningful improvements for ordinary Gambians.

Some have raised concerns about project implementation, transparency, and the government's ability to maintain new infrastructure over the long term.

Despite these differing perspectives, the launch in Tinkinjo signals the government's determination to press ahead with its road-building agenda, even as political tensions and local scepticism persist.

Barrow insisted that his focus remains on delivering tangible development that Gambians can see and use, positioning infrastructure as a cornerstone of his legacy.