Uganda: Ebola - Uganda-DR Congo Border At Kanungu Closed

Kanungu, Uganda — The Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border in Kanungu District has been temporarily closed following an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo, as authorities intensify measures to prevent the disease from spreading into Uganda.

The closure affects the Ishasha and Kyeshero border points, which serve as the main official entry and exit routes between Kanungu District and DR Congo.

Kanungu Resident District Commissioner Ambrose Amanyire said the decision was reached during a meeting of the district Ebola task force held on Monday, where leaders resolved to suspend cross-border movement as a precautionary public health measure.

According to Amanyire, all movement of people through the affected border points has been halted until the situation stabilizes, while district authorities have launched extensive community sensitization campaigns on Ebola symptoms and prevention.

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Meanwhile, Kisoro District authorities are also assessing the situation. Resident District Commissioner Hajji Badru Ssebyala said the district Ebola task force is expected to meet later this week to determine whether restrictions should also be imposed at the Bunagana and Busanza-Kitagoma border points.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for the March 23 Movement/Alliance Fleuve Congo (M23/AFC) rebels controlling North Kivu and parts of South Kivu, confirmed on Tuesday that a woman who tested positive for Ebola is currently undergoing treatment in Goma City.

Kanyuka also revealed that another suspected Ebola case reported in Bukavu, South Kivu Province, tested negative following laboratory analysis.

He said health officials in Goma have identified and are monitoring 189 contacts linked to the confirmed Ebola patient, while 22 samples collected on May 18, 2026, were submitted to the National Institute for Biomedical Research for further testing.

Of the samples already analyzed, five returned negative results, while additional results remain pending. Kanyuka urged residents to remain calm but vigilant and continue observing Ebola prevention measures to stop further spread of the disease.

Health experts say common Ebola symptoms include sudden fever, severe headache, muscle pain, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea, body weakness, and unexplained bleeding.