Liberia: CDC Launches Major Grassroots Political Mobilization in Bong

The Bong County chapter of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has launched what party officials describe as a major grassroots political mobilization campaign aimed at strengthening the party's structures ahead of Liberia's 2029 presidential election.

The launch took place at the weekend in Gbarnga, marking the beginning of the CDC Identification Card and One Dollar Due Payment initiative, a countywide exercise intended to register members, renew party loyalty, and raise support for the party's activities across Bong County.

Speaking during the program, Bong County CDC Chairman, Mr. James Zuannah, said the exercise was intended to build a stronger and more organized political institution.

"In every organization, there must be criteria to prove membership," Mr. Zuannah told supporters. "That is why CDCians have come out in their numbers to pay their due and prove their loyalty to the party. The due payment is meant to strengthen the party."

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He said the turnout at the launch demonstrated growing support for the CDC in Bong County, despite challenges including poor road conditions affecting movement to some parts of the county.

According to him, the registration process may continue for several days because many supporters from remote communities are still expected to participate.

"Bong County is very large, and many people still want to renew their membership or identify with the CDC," he said. "We are going across the length and breadth of Bong County. No major town will be left untouched."

Mr. Zuannah disclosed that the campaign would reach every district, major town, and some larger villages in the county as part of efforts to rebuild and expand the party's grassroots structures.

He stressed that the process remains open to everyone, including sympathizers and first-time supporters wishing to join the CDC.

"This party is for everyone," he said. "Anyone who wants to identify with the CDC can register and obtain an identification card."

A major highlight of the launch was the introduction of what the CDC Bong County leadership described as a digital registration and membership tracking system.

Mr. Zuannah claimed that when the current leadership took over the county chapter, there were no records or official documents available to track membership and party activities.

"When we took over this leadership, we met no documents," he said. "That is why we decided to go digital so every registration can be recorded properly."

He explained that the new database system would allow local leaders and the party's national leadership to monitor registrations and due payments in real time.

According to him, even former Liberian President and CDC political leader, George Weah, would be able to see updates from Bong County through the digital platform.

Mr. Zuannah said the initiative was intended to prevent the loss of records and confusion that previously affected the party's local administration.

The CDC Bong County Chairman also acknowledged support received from D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah, standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), describing the donation to the county chapter as timely and important.

He said the assistance helped improve the party's headquarters and operations in Bong County.

"When we took over this office, there was nothing inside," he said. "Today you can see the changes at the headquarters. We are working to improve the party on our own."

Mr. Zuannah emphasized that the Bong County CDC leadership would not rely entirely on former President Weah or the national leadership for local development but would instead encourage supporters to contribute toward strengthening the party.

He urged CDC supporters across Bong County to pay their one-dollar due, obtain identification cards, and actively participate in party discussions and decision-making processes.

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"Pay your dues and have a say," he told supporters. "This party belongs to all of us."

The CDC official also encouraged residents outside Gbarnga, including supporters in Districts One and Seven and other rural communities, to participate once registration teams arrive in their areas.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zuannah used the occasion to make a strong political prediction ahead of Liberia's next presidential election.

He declared that former President George Weah remains the CDC's "president-in-waiting" for 2029.

"My statement remains undiluted that former President Weah is the president-in-waiting for 2029," he said. "President Weah will return to the mantle of authority, and Liberia will be different."

The remarks come as opposition political parties in Liberia continue early mobilization efforts following the 2023 general elections, with several groups already positioning themselves for the next presidential race in 2029.