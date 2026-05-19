Liberia: Cam Defends Minister Nyanti, Rejects 'Smear Campaign'

The growing attacks against Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, appear less about accountability and more about politics, perception battles, and discomfort with a foreign policy leadership that has become highly visible, assertive, and internationally respected.

That is the position strongly advanced by the Citizens Action Movement (CAM), which has dismissed as "fabricated," "misleading," and "self-interest driven" recent allegations published by the Independent Civil Society Union of Liberia (ICSUL) accusing the Foreign Minister of allegedly using public resources for personal branding.

In a forceful rebuttal issued Thursday, CAM argued that the accusations deliberately distort standard government communications and diplomatic outreach practices in order to undermine both Minister Nyanti and the broader diplomatic achievements of the Boakai administration.

"CAM states categorically that the claim is false, misleading, and designed to distract the public from Liberia's diplomatic gains," the movement declared.

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At the center of the controversy is a reported US$35,000 monthly communications arrangement with a Washington D.C.-based firm, which critics claim is being used to allegedly promote Minister Nyanti's personal image internationally.

But CAM says the criticism ignores the realities of modern diplomacy, where governments increasingly rely on strategic communications firms for media monitoring, policy messaging, international engagement, and global reputation management.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' engagement of professional communications support aligns with standard practice for sovereign states managing messaging, media monitoring, and international outreach," CAM stated. "Mischaracterizing institutional outreach as personal branding is dishonest and damaging to public trust."

Many observing the debate note that visibility in diplomacy is often mistaken for self-promotion, particularly in politically charged environments where successful public engagement by one official can trigger internal rivalries and resentment.

Since taking over Liberia's foreign affairs portfolio under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Minister Nyanti has emerged as one of the administration's most internationally recognized figures, leading high-level engagements on multilateral cooperation, development financing, climate diplomacy, regional peacebuilding, and Liberia's successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

For supporters, that visibility is not accidental. It reflects an activist foreign policy approach aimed at repositioning Liberia on the global stage after years of limited diplomatic influence.

Liberia's Diplomatic Reemergence

Perhaps the most significant achievement under the current foreign policy leadership has been Liberia's successful election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council -- a diplomatic milestone many observers consider one of the country's greatest international accomplishments in decades.

CAM argues that attempts to reduce that achievement to a "personal branding exercise" are both unfair and historically inaccurate.

"Minister Nyanti has publicly and consistently credited this achievement to the collective effort of the Liberian state," CAM emphasized.

Indeed, Liberia's UNSC victory required years of diplomatic lobbying, coalition-building, bilateral negotiations, and strategic international outreach involving the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liberian missions abroad, ECOWAS partners, the African Union, and international allies.

Far from claiming sole credit, Nyanti has repeatedly described the achievement as a national victory under President Boakai's leadership.

Supporters argue that critics appear uncomfortable with the fact that Liberia's diplomacy is now attracting international attention again.

Under Nyanti's stewardship, Liberia has increased its participation in multilateral forums, expanded engagement with international partners, deepened conversations around development financing and climate resilience, and projected a more coherent foreign policy identity aligned with the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda.

CAM noted that Liberia has "reclaimed its voice in multilateral forums, strengthened partnerships, and positioned itself as a credible voice for peace, democracy, and development."

A major weakness in the allegations against the Foreign Minister is the heavy reliance on anonymous sources, speculation, and unverified insider claims.

Much of the criticism centers on unnamed diplomats, unidentified ministry officials, and generalized assertions about "growing unease" within the government.

CAM argues that such claims fall dangerously short of evidence.

"CAM calls on all actors to rely on official records, not anonymous rumors and unverified allegations," the movement stated.

The organization further emphasized that all contracts and expenditures within the Foreign Ministry remain subject to Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) regulations and are reviewable by the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

In the absence of any formal audit findings, documented procurement violations, or proven corruption allegations, supporters of the Minister argue that the accusations amount largely to political innuendo.

Some observers also believe the backlash against Nyanti may reflect resistance often faced by reform-oriented officials attempting to modernize historically rigid government institutions.

The Foreign Ministry has long struggled with bureaucratic inefficiencies, political patronage, weak communication systems, and institutional fragmentation.

Efforts to restructure operations, strengthen performance expectations, modernize diplomatic engagement, and increase international responsiveness were always likely to generate internal resistance from entrenched interests.

CAM rejected claims that competence has been replaced by loyalty in diplomatic appointments.

"Liberia needs experienced professionals and disciplined institutions, not speculation designed to sow division," the movement said.

The group stressed that diplomatic postings and appointments follow Civil Service Agency procedures and require presidential approval, making it misleading to portray the process as the unilateral project of one minister.

The controversy also exposes a deeper debate about how diplomacy functions in the modern media era.

Today's diplomacy is no longer confined to closed-door meetings and diplomatic cables. Governments now operate in a world shaped by digital communication, strategic visibility, global media narratives, and public engagement.

Foreign ministers across Africa and beyond increasingly maintain strong public communication profiles as part of broader national branding and international outreach efforts.

Supporters argue that Liberia cannot simultaneously seek greater global relevance while criticizing the visibility required to achieve it.

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Many note that the country's renewed diplomatic assertiveness naturally requires stronger communications systems capable of amplifying the country's positions internationally, attracting investment, and strengthening partnerships.

In that context, they argue, communications support should not automatically be interpreted as personal promotion.

The sharp tone of the attacks against Nyanti has also fueled suspicions that the controversy may partly reflect internal political calculations ahead of future political alignments within the ruling establishment.

Highly visible public officials often become targets of perception-management campaigns, especially when their national and international profiles begin to grow significantly.

But CAM warns that politicizing Liberia's foreign policy architecture could ultimately harm national interests.

"Liberia's foreign policy must remain anchored in national interest, institutional integrity, and collective responsibility," the movement stressed.

The organization pledged continued support for officials working to strengthen Liberia's international standing and cautioned against what it described as attempts to undermine state institutions through "propaganda and self-interest attacks."

For many supporters of Minister Nyanti, the debate should ultimately focus on measurable diplomatic outcomes rather than personality-driven narratives.

And in their view, the record so far -- including Liberia's strengthened global engagement, multilateral visibility, and diplomatic reemergence -- speaks louder than the allegations.