Liberia: Home Pride - Bong County Son Kotee Invests in Native District Through Modern Resort Development

Zowinta — What was once a quiet and little-known area in Electoral District One, Bong County, is now gradually becoming one of the county's fastest-rising centers for tourism, hospitality, and community interaction, following the establishment of Menina Resort by prominent businessman and district native, William F. Kotee.

Located in the scenic community of Zowinta, the modern facility has attracted widespread attention from residents, travellers, students, and visitors from various parts of Liberia who continue to praise the resort for its calm atmosphere, impressive structure, and welcoming environment.

For many residents of the district, the project represents far more than just a hospitality center; it stands as a symbol of progress, vision, and a renewed sense of pride for people who have long desired meaningful development within their own community.

Over the years, many successful Liberians have often concentrated their investments in Monrovia and other major cities where business opportunities are believed to be more rewarding. However, Kotee chose a different path by bringing his investment directly to his home district, a move that many residents now describe as uncommon, courageous, and deeply inspiring.

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Community leaders say the decision has changed public perception about rural Liberia and has proven that local communities also possess the potential for growth and economic transformation when citizens are willing to invest in the places that shaped them.

Since the opening of Menina Resort, residents have reported increased activity within the area, with local businesses benefiting from the arrival of guests and travellers who regularly visit the facility for relaxation, meetings, and social events.

Speaking during an interview at the resort, Kotee explained that his dream was always centered around building something meaningful that would directly benefit ordinary people within his district. According to him, too many young people in rural communities continue to struggle because of limited opportunities and lack of investment.

"I have always believed that development should not only be seen in Monrovia while our districts remain underdeveloped," Kotee stated. "This community raised me and shaped my life, so I felt a strong responsibility to return home and contribute something that would positively impact our people. Menina Resort was built with the vision of creating opportunities, empowering local residents, and showing our young people that success can also come to rural Liberia. I wanted to prove that when we invest in our own communities, we help create a future where people no longer feel forgotten."

The Bong County entrepreneur further emphasized that the district's peaceful environment and natural scenery convinced him that the area could become an important destination for tourism and social activities if properly developed.

"When I looked around this district, I saw beauty, peace, and untapped potential," he explained. "Many people travel outside Liberia or go only to the city looking for places to relax, yet we have beautiful communities here that can attract visitors if we develop them properly. I wanted to create a place where people could feel comfortable, hold important discussions, and enjoy the natural environment at the same time. Today, seeing people travel from different counties to visit this resort gives me confidence that our district can become one of Liberia's respected tourism destinations in the future."

Beyond hospitality and tourism, residents say one of the greatest impacts of Menina Resort has been the employment opportunities created for local citizens.

According to management, more than twenty residents from Electoral District One and surrounding communities are currently employed at the facility in different capacities, including administration, maintenance, food services, security, and guest relations. For many families, the jobs provided by the resort have become a major source of support and stability.

Kotee noted that empowering young people through employment remains one of the most important goals behind the project.

"Our young people need opportunities more than promises," he said. "One of the proudest moments for me is seeing local residents come to work every day and earn honest income to support themselves and their families. Some of these young people previously had no employment opportunities, but today they are gaining experience, supporting their homes, and building confidence in themselves. The success of this project is not only measured by the buildings we see here, but by the lives that are being positively transformed through the jobs being created."

Residents of the district have continued to shower praises on Kotee for what many describe as a rare demonstration of love and commitment toward one's people. Several community members believe the project has restored hope among residents who previously felt neglected in terms of development.

Moses T. Gayflor, a local farmer in the district, described Menina Resort as one of the best things to happen to the area in recent years.

"This project has brought a completely new image to our district," Gayflor stated. "Before now, many people outside Bong County hardly knew about this community, but today visitors are coming here regularly because of what Mr. Kotee has built. This shows that he truly cares about his people and wants to see the district develop. The jobs being created here are helping families survive, and the entire community is benefiting from the presence of the resort."

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Another resident, Madam Josephine K. Flomo, praised the businessman for remembering his roots despite his success.

"What makes this project special is that Mr. Kotee did not forget where he came from," she explained. "Many people leave their districts and never look back, but he returned home and invested in his own people. That alone tells us that he loves this district deeply. The resort is creating opportunities for young people, helping local businesses, and bringing positive attention to our community. We appreciate him for choosing development over neglect."

Youth advocate Patrick D. Saye also described the resort as a source of motivation for the younger generation in Bong County.

"Young people in this district are inspired by what they are seeing," Saye said. "Mr. Kotee has shown us that success is not only about personal gain, but also about giving back to the community. This resort has

become a symbol of hope and progress for many young people who now believe that change is possible when citizens invest back home. We hope other successful Liberians will follow this same example and help transform their communities as well."