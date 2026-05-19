Liberia: First-Ever Student-Led Chemistry Symposium Held in Gbarnga Bong County

Gbarnga — History was made in Liberia as students, teachers, and education supporters gathered for the country's first-ever Student-Led Chemistry Symposium, organized by Adam Jarto Kallon, a local teacher in the county.

The event brought together more than 750 students from different schools to demonstrate science experiments and practical Chemistry projects aimed at improving STEM education in Liberia.

According to Kallon, the symposium was created to encourage students to move beyond classroom theory and apply science to solving real-life problems.

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"Today was more than a symposium -- it was the beginning of a movement toward stronger, student-centered STEM education in Liberia," Kallon said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Students showcased several innovative projects, including water purification, soap making, reaction-rate experiments, and sustainable agriculture demonstrations. The activities highlighted the importance of hands-on scientific learning and critical thinking.

Kallon thanked God, students, teachers, schools, education stakeholders, and supporters for helping make the program successful.

"What began as a vision to promote practical science education has now become a meaningful step toward strengthening STEM learning in Liberia," he said.

He explained that the initiative was also designed to help address challenges facing many schools in Liberia, especially the lack of laboratory equipment and limited science resources.

"As the organizer and founder of Liberia's first Student-Led Chemistry Symposium, I remain committed to advancing experiential science education and creating opportunities for students to think critically, innovate confidently, and apply science to solving societal problems," Kallon added.

The symposium has already received praise from many education supporters who believe programs like this can inspire more young Liberians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Organizers say they hope the event will continue in the coming years and expand to other parts of Liberia.