Liberia: Prioritizing Our Kids Charity Organization Dedicates Bridge Linking Rural Communities to Kakata

Margibi County — A nonprofit organization, Prioritizing Our Kids Charity Organization, has completed and dedicated a bridge connecting several rural communities to Kakata City, bringing renewed hope for improved transportation, trade and social development in the area.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony over the weekend in Kakata, the organization's Secretary General, Thourson Louis, described the project as a shared vision between the organization's Chief Executive Officer, Moses B. Kollie Jr., and his late wife, Serena B. Kollie.

According to Louis, the couple envisioned for nearly two decades a project that would positively impact their community and future generations.

"For nearly twenty years of marriage, they envisioned a project that would serve their community and uplift future generations," Louis said.

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Continuing, Louis said, "Though Serena did not live to see the project completed, her spirit, vision, and commitment remained central to its realization."

He noted that the primary objective of the bridge project was to improve safety, accessibility and economic opportunities for residents of the affected communities.

Louis added that the initiative reflects the organization's commitment to prioritizing the wellbeing of children and families.

Louis emphasized that the bridge project became a true community-driven initiative, with local residents contributing food, water, coal, cassava, and other supplies to support workers throughout the construction period.

He disclosed that community members and advisors also provided moral and inspirational support.

He said the bridge now stands as both a symbol of infrastructure development and a lasting legacy dedicated to the memory of Serena B. Kollie.

"The bridge serves as a safe passage for transporters and residents, while also adding economic, moral, and social value to the lives of people in the area," Louis stated.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the organization's Public Relations Officer, Geebah Fofana, described the project as a "life-changing initiative" undertaken and fully funded by CEO Moses B. Kollie Jr. in the Holder Farm Community of Kakata City.

Fofana disclosed that construction began in February 2026 to address longstanding transportation and accessibility challenges affecting residents of surrounding communities and Firestone divisions, including Vanyama, Sirleaf Farm, Block Path, Division 31, Division 33, and neighboring towns.

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He said the bridge will strengthen connectivity among Wenneh's Town, Holder Farm, Green Hill, and the Broklin Park Facility, improving movement, trade, access to education, healthcare services, and overall community interaction.

He estimated at a cost of US$20,000, the project is expected to provide long-term benefits to thousands of residents and travelers within the affected communities.

Fofana further revealed that the organization plans to continue implementing development initiatives, including the future construction of a youth center, mini sports park and environmentally friendly community facilities aimed at empowering young people and vulnerable populations across Liberia.

Meanwhile, Kakata City Mayor Eddie Gbarngawoe Seyboe praised the bridge project, describing it as a milestone achievement for both Kakata residents and surrounding rural communities.

Mayor Seyboe expressed appreciation to the organization's leadership, CEO Moses B. Kollie Jr., and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the bridge.