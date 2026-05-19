Liberia: Ganta Model High School Principal Is Dead

Ganta — A medical doctor at Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Hospital in Ganta City, Nimba County has confirmed the death of Samuel S. Dolo, Principal of Ganta Model High School.

Mr. Dolo was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday of last week and passed away on Monday, May 18.

Mr. Dolo served as the first principal of Ganta Model High School, a school built with funding from the World Bank and turned over to the Government of Liberia(GoL) through the Ministry of Education.

Before returning to Liberia to lead the school, he worked as a Human Resource Officer for the Ministry of Education and earned a Master's Degree abroad.

The Nimba County School System (NCSS), under the stewardship of Francis G. Leagay expressed deep sorrow at his passing.

NCSS described Mr. Dolo as a dedicated, open-minded leader and an effective problem solver whose consultative approach made him an invaluable asset to the education community.

"His return to Liberia and commitment to educational reform demonstrated his determination to use his skills for the advancement of our school system," the statement said.

NCSS said Mr. Dolo's achievements and service left an indelible mark and that his loss creates a void in both the community and the education sector.

The system extended its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dolo's family and prayed that his soul may rest in perfect peace.