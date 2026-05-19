Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Vigilante in Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

Jos - Suspected gunmen have killed a 25-year-old vigilante, Daniel Danladi Choji, during an attack on Tanjol village in Jol District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night threw the community into panic .

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stormed the Vwak and Tanjol areas in more than five groups, shooting indiscriminately before they were repelled by a combined team of Operation Rainbow and security operatives.

Confirming the incident, a member of the community Mr. Bulus Jok, said the deceased was a vigilante who was shot dead while on patrol.

Meanwhile, the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) has condemned the attack and called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to take urgent steps to prevent further violence.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rwang Tengwong, the group urged authorities to halt grazing activities in the affected areas, alleging a link between such movements and repeated attacks.

The association also called for intensified military operations in areas known as enclave of armed groups, warning that failure to act decisively could lead to continued loss of lives in Plateau State and the wider Middle Belt region.

Efforts to reach security agencies for official confirmation were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.