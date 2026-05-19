Nigeria: Stakeholders Advocate Strong Local Defence Industry to Enhance National Security

Stakeholders in the defence sector led by the chairman, Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Alaya, has called for urgent and sustained efforts to strengthen Nigeria's local defence industry capabilities to enhance national security and reduce dependence on foreign military hardware.

Alaya made the call during a general meeting of DIAN members on May 13, 2026, in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the DIAN general secretary, Engr. Kola Balogun, on Sunday in Abuja, he said the meeting brought together key stakeholders in the defence manufacturing sector to review ongoing reforms and strategies aimed at accelerating the full implementation of the DICON Act 2023 and strengthening Nigeria's emerging military-industrial complex.

Alaya, who also serves as the director-general of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), stressed that developing indigenous defence production capacity was no longer optional but a strategic necessity for Nigeria's security architecture.

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He noted that a strong local defence industry would improve operational readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, ensure timely availability of critical military equipment, and enhance supply chain resilience in support of ongoing security operations nationwide.

Alaya reiterated that the effective implementation of the DICON Act 2023 remains central to achieving a self-reliant defence industrial base.

According to him, the Act provides a robust legal and institutional framework for promoting local production, technology transfer, innovation, and private sector participation in defence manufacturing.

He further charged DIAN members to intensify efforts towards achieving self-sufficiency in the production of military hardware and related technologies, describing indigenous defence production as a critical pillar of national security.

The chairman emphasised that collaboration between government, industry stakeholders, and regulatory institutions would be key to building a sustainable defence ecosystem capable of meeting Nigeria's operational requirements.

He said the meeting also reviewed strategies for expanding DIAN membership to include more credible indigenous companies and stakeholders across the defence and security value chain.

According to him, members agreed that broader inclusion would strengthen collaboration, enhance innovation, and deepen private sector participation in defence production initiatives.

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"Deliberations also focused on preparations for the forthcoming African International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), scheduled to hold in Lagos from October 26 to 29, 2026.

"Members were urged to take advantage of the exhibition to showcase Nigeria's growing defence manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations to both local and international audiences.

"The meeting ended with a collective resolve by members to work closely with DICON and relevant government agencies to build a resilient and self-sustaining military-industrial complex for Nigeria," he said.