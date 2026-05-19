Gambia: A Weak Civil Society Undermines and Erodes Strong Democratic Instutions

editorial

The change in 2016 avails to Gambian media and civil society the best opportunity to play an independent role in advocating for strong democratic institutions and still have the mandate to mobilise the people to ensure constitutional-institutional reforms that should have given birth to term limits, diaspora voting, the majority principle in presidential elections, proportional representation for women and those living with disabilities in all decision making bodies, youth participation, community approach to policy, acquisition of birth certificates and national identity cards to all citizens respectively as their ages require, proper registration of voters, adherence to code of conduct in campaigning and casting of votes and proper adherence to the rule of law.

Unfortunately, the opportunity that has been created is not being fully utilised to put pressure on the executive, the legislature and political actors and actresses in both government and the opposition to focus on building strong institutions.

There is need to go back to the drawing board to find out what needs to be done by those who have a strong media and civil society presence in building the democratic foundation of the country.