Nigeria: Elumelu Warns Against Disinformation Ahead of 2027 Elections

A member of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has warned against the rising spread of disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging journalists and political actors to uphold responsibility in order to protect Nigeria's democracy.

Elumelu spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2026 Press Week themed, "2027 Election: Defending Democracy in the Era of Disinformation."

The APC lawmaker stressed the need for media organisations to carefully verify the credibility, background and integrity of individuals before granting them access to public platforms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Just recently, a certain individual went on air to spread unfounded information aimed at misleading well-meaning Nigerians, including myself," he said. "But what he said was false and the truth was glaring to Nigerians."

He warned that the increasing circulation of fake narratives and misinformation could distort public opinion and undermine democratic processes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The media must ascertain the background, knowledge and integrity of individuals before inviting them or granting them interviews," he added.

Elumelu also cautioned political actors against the use of falsehood and manipulation in the pursuit of power, urging them to maintain integrity in their campaigns.

"As we approach the 2027 election, I urge the political class not to seek power by all means instead of spreading falsehood to achieve falsehood," he stated.

He further emphasised the role of the media in safeguarding democracy through ethical journalism, fact-checking, and responsible reporting, noting that credible information remains essential for strengthening public trust and democratic institutions.