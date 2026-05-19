Liberia: WHO Honors Liberia's Health Minister for Tobacco Control Leadership

The World Health Organization has honored Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, with a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her outstanding leadership and strong commitment to tobacco control and public health advancement.

The recognition was presented as part of activities marking World No Tobacco Day 2026, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and promoting stronger public health policies worldwide.

According to the WHO, the award highlights Dr. Kpoto's dedication to protecting public health, strengthening tobacco control initiatives, and promoting a healthier future for Liberians.

Certificate of Appreciation in recognition

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The honor places Liberia among countries being recognized for advancing anti-tobacco efforts and supporting global health initiatives aimed at reducing tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.

Health authorities say the recognition also reflects growing international confidence in Liberia's health sector leadership and ongoing reforms under Dr. Kpoto's stewardship.

The Certificate of Appreciation was received on behalf of Dr. Kpoto by Hon. Julie Fatormah Wiah, Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Health.

Officials described the gesture as a reflection of Liberia's collective commitment to protecting lives, improving public health systems, and promoting healthier communities across the country.

Liberia's health sector continues to face challenges ranging from limited resources to increasing public health concerns, but authorities say efforts to strengthen awareness campaigns, disease prevention, and health policies remain ongoing.

The Ministry of Health has recently intensified public health advocacy, including awareness on harmful substances, preventive healthcare, and healthier lifestyles.

Government officials and health stakeholders have since praised the recognition as a major achievement for Liberia and a sign of the country's growing role in global public health efforts.

"Liberia is proud of this remarkable achievement and the strong leadership driving positive change in the health sector," the statement noted.