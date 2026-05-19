Ghana: Fitch Lifts Ghana Credit Rating As Recovery Gains Ground

Fitch Ratings upgraded Ghana's sovereign credit rating to B from B- on May 8, giving the country another sign of recovery after its debt crisis.

The rating agency assigned a positive outlook, meaning another upgrade is possible if Ghana keeps spending under control, lowers inflation and builds foreign exchange reserves. The move follows earlier rating improvements as the country normalizes after default and debt restructuring.

Fitch pointed to a sharp fall in public debt, stronger growth, fiscal consolidation and cedi appreciation. Ghana's international reserves rose by $5.4 billion in 2025 to $12.3 billion, covering 3.6 months of imports. Inflation fell to 3.2% in March 2026, its lowest level since 1999.

Growth is also holding up. Fitch expects real GDP growth to average about 5% a year through 2027, supported by gold production, recovering consumption and easier credit conditions. The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate by 1,400 basis points between July 2025 and March 2026 before pausing.

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The risks remain clear. Ghana still has high interest costs, limited fiscal space and exposure to oil prices, currency moves and election-cycle spending pressure. But the upgrade shows that investors and rating agencies are starting to see a more stable path for one of West Africa's largest economies.

Key Takeaways

Ghana's upgrade matters because it marks a move from crisis management to credibility rebuilding. The country is still below investment grade, but the direction has changed. Lower debt, higher reserves, falling inflation and rate cuts give the government more room to manage the economy. It also helps Ghana return to domestic and international capital markets on better terms over time. The test is discipline. Ghana has been here before, with periods of recovery followed by spending pressure, debt growth and currency stress.

Fitch's positive outlook gives the country a chance at another upgrade, but only if the government keeps fiscal policy tight and protects reserves. For investors, the signal is that Ghana is becoming easier to underwrite, but not risk-free. Gold, cocoa, oil, local bonds and equities may all benefit from better macro conditions, but the recovery still depends on policy control and external prices. The upgrade is a milestone, not a finish line.