Nigerian Fintech Chimoney Shuts Down After Funding Shortfall

Chimoney, a Nigerian-founded fintech that built cross-border payment tools for businesses, has shut down after it failed to raise enough capital to keep operating.

The Canada-based startup told customers in a May 1 email that it had stopped new transactions and integrations and had started refunding balances. "As of May 1, 2026, Chimoney has ceased all new transactions and integrations," the company said. Clients with funds can request refunds through a dashboard that will remain open until August 31, 2026.

Founded in 2022 by Uchi Uchibeke, Chimoney helped companies pay freelancers, vendors and users across 41 currencies. Its API supported bank transfers, mobile money, airtime, gift cards and stablecoin off-ramps. The company joined Techstars Toronto in 2023 and raised about $280,000 in disclosed funding, though Uchibeke said total funding, including grants, was closer to $1 million.

Uchibeke said the company tried to operate like a venture-scale fintech without enough capital. Chimoney told investors in February that it planned to wind down and told clients in April. It stopped transactions on April 30. Refunds are expected within 7 to 14 business days after clients submit payout details and complete 2-factor authentication.

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The shutdown comes months after Chimoney secured registration as a payment service provider under Canada's Retail Payment Activities Act. The company had also tried to shift toward payment infrastructure for AI agents, stablecoins and programmable wallets, but the pivot did not gain enough traction before its runway ended. Chimoney's parent company, Chi Technologies Inc., will remain active, with the licence held in dormant status.

Key Takeaways

Chimoney's collapse shows the gap between building payment infrastructure and turning it into a durable business. Cross-border payments are hard because companies must manage regulation, liquidity, fraud controls, banking partners, customer support and compliance across markets. That often requires more capital than a startup can raise at the seed stage. Chimoney also shows the risk for businesses that build on startup payment rails. When an infrastructure provider shuts down, clients must migrate payouts, update systems and manage user trust. The timing also matters. Canada has been bringing payment service providers under more formal oversight, with rules on fund safeguarding, risk management and reporting. That creates more trust for users, but it also raises the cost of operating. For African fintechs, the lesson is not that cross-border payments are a bad market. The lesson is that product depth must be matched by distribution, revenue and capital. Without enough paying customers and enough runway, even useful infrastructure can fail.