Cameroon: AGL Cameroon, Reasy Launch China Shipping Service for SMEs

Africa Global Logistics' Cameroon unit has partnered with REasy to launch a groupage shipping service for small businesses importing goods from China, as both companies seek to make cross-border trade easier for local merchants.

Groupage shipping allows several businesses to share space in one container instead of paying for a full container. The model targets small importers that often depend on freight agents, customs brokers and informal payment channels, with limited visibility on shipment status and delivery timelines.

Under the deal, REasy will provide the digital layer for payments and transaction coordination, while AGL Cameroon will manage the logistics chain. That includes cargo consolidation in China, freight transport, warehousing and customs clearance in Cameroon.

The first China-Cameroon groupage container under the pilot arrived on April 29. The companies said the service combines digital payments, international shipping and end-to-end tracking in one system. "With this solution, AGL Cameroon strengthens its positioning on strategic Asia-Africa corridors, while actively contributing to the facilitation of international trade," said Thibaut Lamé, managing director of AGL Cameroon.

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The partnership follows expansion moves by both companies. REasy raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding in 2025 to build trade infrastructure for African SMEs. AGL Cameroon also unveiled more than CFA2 billion, or about $3.5 million, in logistics equipment to improve service delivery. The companies said the model could later expand into other African markets and trade corridors.

Key Takeaways

The deal points to a shift in African trade finance from single services to bundled infrastructure. For many small importers, the main problem is not only shipping costs. It is the mix of payments, foreign exchange, supplier coordination, customs, warehousing and tracking. China remains a key source market for Cameroonian businesses, with Cameroon importing $276 million from China in March 2026 and exporting $14 million that month. That gap shows how much local commerce depends on Chinese supply chains. A groupage model can lower the entry cost for small merchants because they can move goods without filling a full container. But the bigger value is control. If payments, shipment updates and customs steps sit in one workflow, SMEs can plan stock, pricing and cash flow with less uncertainty. The model also gives logistics firms and fintechs a way to serve traders that are too small for traditional corporate trade finance. Its success will depend on reliability, refund rules, delivery times, customs execution and pricing.