Nigeria: AfDB Approves $200m Facility for Nigeria's Bank of Industry

The African Development Bank approved a $200 million financing facility for Nigeria's Bank of Industry (BOI) to expand access to long-term credit for companies in sectors tied to industrial growth.

The facility, equal to about CFA112.8 billion, will support businesses in infrastructure, transport, agribusiness, health, pharmaceuticals and green industry. The aim is to increase local production, support import substitution and give companies access to funding with longer maturities than commercial banks often provide.

Small and medium-sized enterprises will receive at least 30% of the funds, with a focus on businesses owned by women and led by young people. The AfDB said the allocation is meant to address the funding gap facing companies that often struggle to access bank loans despite their role in job creation and production.

The package also includes a $650,000 technical assistance grant from the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance. The grant will help SMEs improve capacity, environmental, social and governance practices, climate-related projects and impact measurement. A component under the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative will support women-owned companies' access to finance, markets and value chains.

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The financing comes as Nigeria seeks to rebuild local manufacturing, reduce pressure from imports and expand credit to the real economy. The AfDB said the program is expected to support job creation, exports, tax revenue, foreign exchange savings and a more diversified economy.

Key Takeaways

The BOI facility matters because Nigeria's industrial sector needs patient capital, not only short-term working capital. Many companies face high borrowing costs, limited collateral and short loan tenors, making it hard to invest in equipment, processing, energy systems or supply chains. By using BOI as the channel, AfDB is placing capital through a lender that already serves industry and SMEs. The focus on women-owned and youth-led businesses also reflects a shift in development finance: capital is being directed to groups that create jobs but often receive less bank credit. The climate angle is also important. Funding for renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture and sustainable infrastructure can help companies reduce operating costs while meeting new standards from buyers and investors. Still, the impact will depend on execution. BOI will need clear lending rules, fast disbursement, risk controls and support for smaller firms that may not have strong records or formal systems. If the funds reach productive companies at usable rates and terms, the facility could help Nigeria grow manufacturing capacity, reduce imports and build stronger local value chains.