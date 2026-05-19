Cote d'Ivoire: SODECI Hits Highest Share Price in Decade As BRVM Opens Week Higher

The Regional Stock Exchange, BRVM, opened the week higher, with its main indices ending in positive territory as buyers returned to selected large-cap stocks.

The BRVM Composite rose 0.43% to 414.40 points, while the BRVM-30 advanced 0.63% to 195.78 points. The BRVM Prestige gained 0.51% to 162.02 points. The broader market remained mixed, with 18 stocks rising, 20 declining and 9 unchanged.

Orange CI was the main driver of the session. The stock rose 2.97% to CFA15,600, adding about CFA67.79 billion in market capitalization and making the largest positive contribution to the market's performance.

SODECI posted the strongest gain, rising 7.47% to CFA10,640. The move pushed the stock to a record high, above its previous peak of CFA10,500 reached in 2015. Filtisac followed with a 4.89% gain to CFA2,360, while NSIA Banque CI rose 4.33% to CFA15,650. Coris Bank BF also crossed the CFA20,000 level, reaching CFA20,500.

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Decliners were led by Sucrivoire CI, which fell 6.67% to CFA2,380. Unilever CI dropped 6.59% to CFA56,000, while CFAO Motors CI lost 3.54% to CFA1,500. Trading value reached CFA1.5 billion, with Sonatel SN accounting for CFA428.64 million, or 28.5% of total activity.

Key Takeaways

The session shows a market still moving between profit-taking and selective buying. Orange CI remains one of the most important drivers of BRVM performance because of its size and liquidity. When the stock rises, it can move the main indices even if the rest of the market is mixed. SODECI's record high also shows that investors are rewarding companies with strong results and dividend expectations. The rise in NSIA Banque CI points to the same theme, as banking stocks continue to draw attention from investors looking for earnings growth and income. But the number of declining stocks shows that the rally is not broad. Investors are still rotating between names rather than buying the whole market. Sonatel SN's role in trading activity also confirms that liquidity remains concentrated in a few large stocks. For the BRVM to sustain its upward momentum, the market will need more volume, broader participation and continued support from earnings, dividends and large-cap performance.